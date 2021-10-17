Nuno Espirito Santo felt his Tottenham players did an “amazing job” in shutting out all the hoopla around Newcastle to claim a win at St James’ Park.

It was a party atmosphere on Tyneside on Sunday, as Newcastle fans welcomed new owners to the club.

The mood among the Geordie faithful improved inside two minutes, as Callum Wilson headed Newcastle in front.

“It did not start very well,” Nuno said. “We expected Newcastle to come strong but we reacted very well. Then they stopped because of the fan and I have the info that he is okay.

We knew we had to ignore the noise and do our job. We did not start well but did an amazing job after. Really proud of them.

“I would like to score more, the boys also but Newcastle are a good team with good defenders.”

Kane opened his account for the season in the league with a deft finish over Karl Darlow - with the effort taking him above Alan Shearer to second on the list of scorers of goals away from home in the Premier League - with only Wayne Rooney in front of the England captain.

Nuno feels it can only be positive for Spurs that Kane has finally found the target in the league.

“It is good for us, good for Harry,” Nuno said. “What he does for us goes beyond the goals he scores for us.”

