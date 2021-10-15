Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful the club can thrash out a new contract with Jesse Lingard.

Lingard, who revived what appeared to be a flagging career with an impressive spell on loan at West Ham last season, is keen to secure more playing time at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer is aware of Lingard’s desire to play, and suggested he may hand him a run of games in the hope of the forward nailing down a regular spot in the side.

“He knows what we want,” Solskjaer said. “We want to prolong his contract, we see him as an important player for us.

It’s obviously up to him to get more playing time, it may be up to me giving him more playing time because he deserves to but every time I pick a team, I have to leave some players out.

“Hopefully we can get a deal sorted for Jesse because we really rate him, he’s a top player and top person who’s good to have around the club.”

Lingard is in line to feature against Leicester at the weekend, but Raphael Varane will not be involved after picking up an injury on international duty with France.

“You know the international breaks, sometimes it’s a time to cross your fingers and hope for the best because as we see with Raphael, he’s got an injury, out for a few weeks,” Solskjaer said.

