Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba will leave the club after his contract expires at the end of June.

The 29-year-old Frenchman had failed to make any progress during talks with the club over the past two years over the possibility of staying on at the club and he is now free to join another club on a free transfer.

He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for most of his time at Old Trafford since his switch from Juventus in 2016, and fellow La Liga club Barcelona made an offer for the player in the summer of 2020. He is also said to be in negotiations with Juventus over a return to the Serie A club, who originally signed the World Cup winner from United in 2012 as he failed to gain regular first team football under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He returned in the same summer as Jose Mourinho’s appointment as manager and failed to convince the Portuguese of his reliability. He was often left out of the team entirely or on the bench, and after Mourinho left the club he regularly missed long stretches of campaigns as a result of injuries.

While he struggled for form under Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then interim manager Ralf Rangnick, he impressed in his appearances for his national team and won the World Cup, but could never consistently maintain the same form for his club.

On the club’s official website , a statement read: “Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

“We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.”

Following the announcement, Pogba said: "I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you @ManUtd".

Pogba scored just one goal in 27 appearances for United last season, and leaves with League Cup and Europa League winners medals from the 2016/17 season.

POGBA'S NEXT STEP SEEMS CLEAR: JUVENTUS

Eurosport France's Maxime Dupuis has suggested that Pogba is set to move back to Juventus.

"For his next step, it seems clear: Juventus," he explained. "I've never seen a player going back and forth two times, but he may have a strong connection with Juventus. I'm surprised that no other big club is interested. Maybe his six years in Manchester United didn't help him.

"The most amazing quality with Pogba is his double life with his club, and in the national team where 90% of the time, he's really good.

"He hasn't found in Manchester the "frame" he has in the national team, with Didier Deschamps and his partners. He needs that and he always said that. Maybe it's what he had in Turin."

