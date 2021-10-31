Aston Villa’s summer business was so impressive that many predicted the West Midlands club would challenge for a top six place in the Premier League this season. While Dean Smith lost Jack Grealish to Manchester City, the record £100m transfer fee they collected for the 26-year-old allowed for significant reinvestment.

10 games into the 2021/22 campaign, though, and Aston Villa have regressed to the point that Smith’s position is surely at risk. The 50-year-old is a popular figure at Villa Park having taken the club back to the Premier League and kept them there over the last two seasons, but a change might be needed for the next step to be taken.

The loss of Grealish has undeniably blunted Aston Villa as an attacking force. The England international was such an important part of how they played in the final third with Grealish absorbing so much of the ball. He was a one-man creative hub and also carried a significant goal threat.

However, Villa have still managed to find the back of the net 14 times in 10 league fixtures this season. This ranks them as the eighth top-scoring team in the Premier League this season, and so this isn’t where their biggest issues lie at this moment in time. It’s at the other end of the pitch where Aston Villa’s struggles are most acute.

Indeed, only Norwich City and Newcastle United have conceded more goals in the Premier League this season than Smith’s side. Sunday’s home defeat to West Ham highlighted many of the problems they are experiencing at the back with David Moyes’ visitors exposing a lack of shape of structure.

Smith made the bold call to drop captain Tyrone Mings for the match, which given the England international’s recent displays wasn’t without justification. However, with Mings on the bench Aston Villa lacked defensive leadership. Nobody took responsibility for the line being held in the face of West Ham possession.

This was most evident in Declan Rice’s strike for West Ham’s second goal, when the midfielder was afforded far too much time and space to get a shot away. Aston Villa dropped too deep which opened up a gulf between the defence and midfield. This gulf was exploited by the Hammers a number of times.

“These players aren’t short of character,” Smith said after the heavy 4-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, Aston Villa’s fourth consecutive loss “We’ve had four results that we’ve been on the wrong side of now, but there’s enough character and quality in that dressing room to turn it around.”

Villa need more than just character to turn around their season, though. Fundamental change is required on the pitch and it’s possible change will be needed in the dugout too. It’s impossible to ignore the sense that the end of a managerial cycle is taking place at the club right now as Smith struggles to come up with solutions.

Upcoming fixtures against Southampton, Brighton and Crystal Palace could determine the 50-year-old’s fate as Aston Villa manager. A solid points haul would put his team back on the right path. An extension of their current losing run would underline the need for some fresh ideas.

After too long in the English football wilderness, Aston Villa can’t risk the progress they have made in recent seasons. They are a better team than they are currently showing, even without Grealish, but they mustn’t get complacent. Villa mustn’t get sucked into a scrap near the foot of the Premier League.

