Many believed Antonio Conte would be an awkward fit for Tottenham Hotspur. Ideologically, the Italian isn’t too far removed from Jose Mourinho who was a failure in North London, but such theories have faded as Spurs have improved with almost every match they have played under their new manager.

Conte’s players are absorbing the ideas of the former Chelsea and Inter boss, none more so than Lucas Moura who has recently emerged as a difference-maker for Spurs. This was certainly the case against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day when the Brazilian’s goal and two assists helped Tottenham to a 3-0 victory.

Against Palace, Moura also won five duels, created three chances, won two aerial duels, completed two take-ons and had more shots (five) than anyone else on the pitch. The 29-year-old was directly involved in more goals (three) in this single match than in his first 14 Premier League appearances this season (two).

Deployed on the right side of a front three, Moura linked up well with Emerson Royal who provided the cross for his compatriot’s headed goal. With Conte’s system so dependent on wing backs and their relationship with team-mates further up the pitch, this is something that could make Moura indispensable for Spurs between now and the end of the season.

“We are talking about two Brazilian players, and being of the same nationality could help. They had a good link and connection,” Conte explained afterwards. “Emerson has big space for improvement. He is very young and has to continue to work. On his side to have Moura and this connection could be good for the whole team.”

In the past, Moura has been maligned for his lack of final product. The Brazilian’s natural talent has always been there, but it’s only now that he is finding consistency as a Tottenham player, scoring three and assisting two in his last four outings. Conte is getting the best out of Moura.

“Not bad but there are a lot of games to play,” Moura said when asked to reflect on his, and Tottenham’s, performance against Crystal Palace. “Take it step by step, game by game, work hard, fight because we know it is not easy, there are a lot of big games to play. But if we keep going this way we can think about big things.”

As Moura’s remarks suggest, belief is growing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Conte has given Spurs structure, but it’s not structure for the sake of it, as was the case under Nuno Espirito Santo. It’s there to give players like Moura a platform. It’s no coincidence that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min’s performances have also picked up.

In Kane and Son, Spurs boast arguably the best attacking duo in the Premier League. This means that when Conte has to pack the midfield, as he did in the recent draw against Liverpool, Moura could find himself a tactical sacrifice. The use of a front three means Tottenham could be stretched in deeper positions.

However, in matches Spurs have the quality to dominate with a midfield two, Moura gives his team another dimension in attack. The intensity of his running, both on and off the ball, has likely endeared the Brazilian to Conte who likes his teams to play with a lot of vertical movement. Moura offers that.

Under Conte, Moura has four goals and four assists in nine games, which is an impressive return given the stop-start nature of Spurs’ recent schedule. But there’s more evidence than just numbers to suggest the winger will be a key part of what the Italian builds at Tottenham Hotspur. If Conte has spent the last two months assessing which players will play in his own image, it would appear he has now found one.

