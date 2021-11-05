The sight of a single defender, hand up in the air, appealing for offside is rarely the sign that a team has held their line well. It certainly wasn’t for Harry Maguire who protested in vain as Duvan Zapata raced through to put Atalanta 2-1 up in their Champions League meeting with Manchester United on Tuesday night.

Replays showed Zapata was at least a yard onside when the pass was made into space inexplicably left open by Maguire. It was as if the United captain had forgotten the shift to a back four that had taken place with the withdrawal of Raphael Varane through injury. Maguire, positionally, was still playing in a back three.

Ad

This wasn’t an isolated error either. Throughout the match in Bergamo, Maguire looked vulnerable, more than once giving the ball away in a dangerous position. It was an uncomfortable evening for the £80m signing, although that has become the norm for him this season.

Premier League Varane to miss Manchester derby with hamstring injury YESTERDAY AT 20:31

Maguire’s form was also placed under scrutiny after the 5-0 mauling at the hands of Liverpool two weeks ago with the 28-year-old at fault for two goals in Manchester United’s 4-2 away defeat to Leicester City the week before that, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rushed the defender back to action from injury after just one full training session.

United expect better from their captain and most expensive defender, yet Maguire remains in the team. While Solskjaer has demonstrated a willingness to make changes elsewhere in response to a recent series of poor results and performances, Maguire has somehow stayed untouchable.

That has to change for Saturday’s Manchester derby. Nothing in Maguire’s recent form suggests playing him against one of the most potent attacking units around will go well. For the good of his team, Solskjaer must drop Maguire or risk another heavy loss at the hands of a fierce rival.

Varane is a serious doubt to face Manchester City while Victor Lindelof missed the 2-2 draw against Atalanta with a knock. It could be the case that Solskjaer has no choice but to play Maguire due to a lack of alternative options. However, if the opportunity is there for Solskjaer to play Eric Bailly and Lindelof, or Varane if he’s available, as a pairing over Maguire, he should take it.

Bailly is unpolished in his play and is prone to moments of clumsiness, but the Ivorian has sharper defensive instincts than Maguire. He also has the athleticism and acceleration to recover the ball which gives United the option to play a higher line. Maguire’s worst trait is that he is easily turned - Bailly doesn’t have this problem.

Harry Maguire for Manchester United against Atalanta in the Champions League. Image credit: Getty Images

It’s not that Maguire is a bad player. Towards the end of last season, he was one of Manchester United’s best players and was missed in the Europa League final defeat to Villarreal when he was sidelined through injury. Maguire also shone for England as they made a run all the way to the final of Euro 2020.

Maguire might not be an £80m player, but he is a valuable asset when he is in form. The problem is that the 28-year-old's base level is so much lower than his top level. There’s a giant gulf between Maguire at his best and Maguire at his worst, and Manchester United have recently seen much more of the latter.

Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and even Cristiano Ronaldo have all been benched at one point or another this season as Solskjaer has searched for the right balance on the pitch and Maguire should be next to be given a seat on the sidelines. There’s only so many mistakes a team can absorb.

Ballon d'Or 'Makes me feel proud' - Fernandes happy to be in Ballon d'Or contention YESTERDAY AT 14:45