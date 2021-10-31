On the basis of Manchester United’s impressive performance away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Ed Woodward wasn’t the only one at Old Trafford to have spent this week watching tapes of Antonio Conte and the way his teams play the game.

Indeed, there were a number of parallels between the way Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set up his United side for the trip to north London and the blueprint Conte has used to great effect at Chelsea, Italy, Juventus and most recently Inter. For one match only, Solskjaer was a Conte copycat.

Ad

Most notably, the Norwegian shifted his Manchester United team into a 3-5-2 shape, the formation that is now synonymous with Conte. Solskjaer ditched his wide forwards, with Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho all on the bench, and instead asked Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to provide width as wing backs.

Premier League Rodgers top choice to replace Solskjaer as Manchester United boss - report 29/10/2021 AT 11:15

Solskjaer had previously used a back three (or five, depending on which way it is viewed) as Manchester United manager, but the starkest Conte-ism came in his deployment of a front two. This was something new designed to harness Cristiano Ronaldo while also masking the 36-year-old’s general lack of mobility.

This is what Edinson Cavani did. Much has been made of Ronaldo’s inability, or unwillingness, to press from the front and so the Uruguayan made up for this with his irrepressible work rate which saw him help out defensively in all areas of the pitch. He was everywhere and made it much more difficult for Tottenham to play through a Manchester United team that had been far too open in recent weeks.

What’s more, Cavani and Ronaldo looked to be on the same wavelength as a pairing - see their link-up play for United’s second goal against Spurs. It was somewhat evocative of the understanding between Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez that produced so much for Conte at Inter.

United set up to stay deep and invite opposition possession on top of themselves. Bruno Fernandes was used as part of a front four in the 5-0 mauling against Liverpool, with the Portuguese frequently asked to lead the press for his team this season, but against Spurs he was asked to stay within the midfield unit.

It was only once Tottenham moved into the final third that Manchester United engaged them. At this moment in time, the mid-block (another Conte-ism) looks to be a more suitable option for Solskjaer’s team than the high-pressing approach that caused so many problems for themselves against Leicester City and Liverpool.

“The performance was really good from the start, it was really good from Tuesday morning, when we worked on something that we felt and hoped and thought was going to work, and it did,” Solskjaer explained afterwards. “Every man to a tee did their jobs and we kept a clean sheet and kept the ball away from David [de Gea], he didn't have a save to make.”

Something had to be done about Manchester United’s defensive approach after conceding 11 times in just three matches. The return of Raphael Varane from injury helped, but the success of their approach against Spurs on Sunday was found in the way Solskjaer set up his team.

Even as United assessed the damage of one of their most humiliating defeats last week, some made the point that Conte would be a poor fit as Solskjaer’s replacement. However, the Norwegian has seemingly borrowed some ideas in the meantime. Solskjaer’s best chance of saving his Man Utd job might be to become a copycat of the Italian. Just because Conte isn’t yet at Old Trafford doesn’t mean his brand of football won’t be seen there.

Premier League Man Utd are just delaying the inevitable with Solskjaer – The Warm-Up 27/10/2021 AT 07:16