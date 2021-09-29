Tottenham Hotspur’s defending in Sunday’s North London derby left much to be desired as they were sliced open time and time again by a rampant opponent. Indeed, Arsenal found it easy to create opportunities on the counter as Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez struggled to cope.

Meanwhile, Cristian Romero, Spurs’ marquee signing of the summer transfer window, watched the full match from the bench. Despite his team’s defensive vulnerabilities, Nuno Espirito Santo failed to see a role for the Argentine who was voted the best defender in Serie A last season.

A number of Nuno’s early decisions as Tottenham boss have prompted discussion, but few have baffled like his continued exile of Romero from the first team. At the time, the 23-year-old’s signing was considered something of a coup for the North London club given previous links with Chelsea and Manchester United, but he has so far started just once in the Premier League this season.

Romero has the potential to be one of the best centre backs in the Premier League. He is the complete defender in the sense that his physicality and intensity off the ball is matched by his technical ability on it. In theory, the Argentine should fit Nuno’s system perfectly - he is capable of playing Conor Coady-like long passes and is used to playing in a back three having shone for Atalanta.

So far, Nuno has used a back four in the early days of his Tottenham tenure, and so it’s possible he is unsure of Romero’s suitability for this shape. But if the former Wolves boss plans on transitioning his new team into his favoured formation, Romero seemingly offers a shortcut to achieving this.

This makes it all the more peculiar that Nuno, who is already facing questions over his job security in North London, hasn’t taken this shortcut. Romero was signed with the idea that he would help Tottenham’s new manager impose his own ideas. So far, though, the Argentine has been a peripheral figure.

Many believed Dier would be moved back into central midfield after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho, but the England international has stayed in defence, much to the frustration of many fans. Indeed, Dier doesn’t look to have the natural defensive instincts needed to play at centre back. Romero, in contrast, has those natural defensive instincts in abundance.

Nuno might argue Romero is still being integrated back into the squad after the ill-fated international break earlier this month which saw the Argentine forced to train in Croatia for a spell after travelling to a red-list country. However, Davinson Sanchez, who was in the same situation, has started Tottenham’s last two Premier League games.

“Obviously it's not been easy because he didn't have enough time to spend here because of spending time with the national team, and also he's got a little problem with his knee, but he's going to be good,” Pierluigi Gollini, who played alongside Romero at Atalanta, said when asked for his insight. “He's learning the Premier League but he already knows the game. So he'll be fine and very good.”

Indeed, Tottenham must persist with Romero. He is too good to give up on so soon. The Argentine could be Spurs’ next great central defender and at 23 he still has time to improve even further. Romero’s Tottenham career might have started slowly, but he could still be the player the North London club signed him to be. It might not be Nuno who gets him there, though.

