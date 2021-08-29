Patrick Bamford netted against his former club as Leeds United came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Clarets dominated proceedings and looked set to claim the three points when Chris Wood stabbed home shortly after the hour.

However, his effort was matched by Bamford who stuck out a boot to deflect a cross-shot over the line with five minutes remaining.

Burnley revelled in a full and rocking Turf Moor, and they looked set to snap an 11-game home run without a win after dominating for long spells.

However, Leeds do not know when to throw in the towel and Marcelo Bielsa’s side secured a battling point.

The Clarets dominated proceedings and kept Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier extremely busy, while Bamford headed against his own post in the first half.

Burnley kept up the pressure after the interval and following a scramble that saw Meslier claw an effort onto the woodwork, the Clarets took the lead on 61 minutes.

Meslier was unfortunate to see the ball slip through his grasp and over the line, but the faintest of deflections inside the six-yard box from Wood altered the path slightly and did for the Whites goalkeeper.

It was a typically battling performance from Burnley, although they were arguably fortunate to finish the game with a full complement of players. Ashley Barnes and Ben Mee were cautioned for stiff challenges on Stuart Dallas and Bamford respectively.

Bamford picked himself up from the tough tackle from Mee and after missing a couple of chances, he showed excellent striking instincts to turn the ball home on 86 minutes and secure a share of the spoils.

The result leaves Leeds on two points from three games, while it was Burnley's first point of the campaign.

