Leeds United and England forward Patrick Bamford is facing a minimum of six weeks on the sidelines - meaning his season could potentially be over - on account of a foot injury.

The 28-year-old has had an injury-plagued campaign, with knee, hip and foot injuries limiting him to just 10 games for the Whites so far in the 2021/22 campaign.

He returned to action in March, with a new manager in Jesse Marsch at the helm since his last played in early December.

Bamford’s comeback lasted three games, and he looked extremely upset after injuring his foot against Wolves on March 18.

It has since been confirmed he has ruptured his plantar fascia and faces at least six weeks on the sidelines.

“As all of the stats show, Patrick has put his body on the line for Leeds United for a number of seasons,” Leeds United head of medicine and performance, Rob Price said . "He has played with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months and despite treatment and a prolonged period of rehabilitation, the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture.

“As all sports medics know, injuries to the plantar fascia are notoriously difficult to manage, but all concerned are confident that he will make a full recovery from this injury in good time.

“Patrick has been incredibly unlucky this year, his game time has been limited by different injuries including an ankle injury sustained at Newcastle and hamstring and quad injuries once back in training and matchday squads.

“What he needs is a period of rest and rehabilitation to allow his body to fully recover.”

There are a little over six weeks remaining in the season, and it may be that the club and Bamford elect to take an extended break in order to remedy what appears to be a long-standing problem.

Leeds are not safe from relegation, but they are seven points clear of the drop zone with eight games remaining in the campaign.

