Paul Parker believes Manchester United will scrape past Newcastle, but will make hard work of it when they go head-to-head on Monday night.

Even with Covid-related disruption , six Premier League matches are set to take place on Boxing Day with Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal all in action. United play Newcastle on Monday night at St James' Park.

Parker has given his predictions for four key matches...

Man City v Leicester - Boxing Day, 3pm

It's a home win. With Brendan Rodgers when it comes to games against the top sides none of the teams he has managed have delivered in big games.

We've seen in Europe how they have blown hot and cold when in control. City will win this comfortably.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Leicester City

Tottenham v Crystal Palace - Boxing Day, 3pm

Palace have blown hot and cold. It's a big game for Palace going to Tottenham. Spurs just about got past a weakened West Ham team this week. They are better than what they were now they have Antonio Conte in charge but there are still issues to sort out.

Tottenham will just about get over the line. Palace have got more of a threat than what West Ham had on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Manchester United - Dec 27, 8pm

Newcastle were never going to improve under Eddie Howe because when you are fifth, sixth or ninth choice manager the players know it.

You have to convince them and I'm not sure he can do that with the same players Steve Bruce had. There would have been no difference guaranteed if Bruce had been there.

I think Manchester United will win but will struggle. They do not retain the ball well enough to keep teams under pressure. It will be very close. Newcastle are going to raise their game because it is United.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Manchester United

