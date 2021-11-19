Paul Parker believes Manchester United will scrape past Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

He also predicts an away win for Chelsea with or without Romelu Lukaku and a defeat for Steven Gerrard in his first game in charge of Aston Villa when they take on Brighton.

Liverpool take on Arsenal in crunch battle on Sunday afternoon as both teams look to consolidate a top four spot. Parker believes Liverpool will secure all three points at Anfield.

Check out Parker's score predictions and explanations below...

Leicester v Chelsea – Sat 12:30

Leicester are having their usual Brendan Rodgers scenario where the more he gets talked about the more they drop away. When they go on a high everyone starts talking about him and the team seems to fall away. They're very inconsistent. You can only keep talking about injuries for so long. Leicester are in the position where you’re not knowing what you’re going to get.

If Romelu Lukaku is back for Chelsea this weekend does that guarantee anything? I don’t know. When they do play without him their ball retention in the final third is a lot better than when he’s not playing. But he could come in and score two or three and the whole complexion changes.

Chelsea will win this. Leicester will have to come out and Chelsea have plenty of good players who could hit them on the counter-attack.

Prediction: Leicester 1-3 Chelsea

Aston Villa v Brighton - Sat 15:00

Appointing Steven Gerrard is brave. I see Villa as a big club who have won the league, the European Cup and have had some great players. He’s walked in and thought ‘what is going to be a job that is higher than Rangers’. Maybe he was sitting at Rangers and waiting for Liverpool maybe wasn't going to work.

He’s decided to put himself in the front line. Maybe he’s been given promises that there is going to be something there for him to do more and get them in a better position. He’ll make a positive difference at Villa.

The first game is one where Gerrard will see the quality when a team like Brighton comes out and they out-pass them. I’m going to go for an away win.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton

Watford v Manchester United – Sat 15:00

There are players that need an opportunity but on the other side they’re really rusty. It’s difficult to call. They should have enough to get by.

Defensively United are poor. In midfield there’s no creativity. Up front you do not know what is going to happen. They are in a bit of a mess on and off the pitch, but I think they will get by. A tight win. A win away from home. Is it going to be convincing? I very much doubt it.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Manchester United

Liverpool v Arsenal – Sat 17:30

Everyone is raving about Arsenal and their young players, but on the other hand against West Ham Liverpool were not convincing. Defensively they were poor down their right-hand side. Arsenal will know that’s their weakness.

The question is can Arsenal defend against Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota? I still think Liverpool will win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal

