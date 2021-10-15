With plenty of exciting Premier League games to look forward to this weekend, Paul Parker has delivered his verdict on how arguably the three biggest games will go.

Fourth-placed Manchester United take on Leicester, who sit 13th, and top-of-the-table Chelsea travel to Brentford later on Saturday while the pressure has eased on Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham as he takes his side to Newcastle.

Check out Parker's predictions below...

Leicester v Manchester United - Sat 15:00

Manchester United won’t have Raphael Varane or Harry Maguire, so you’re talking Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly maybe which is very erratic. They’re not organised at best.

We know Cristiano Ronaldo will definitely start this game, or else we could be talking about another new manager at United.

Jadon Sancho has to start as well - if you chase him for that long, you play him, and if there are any doubts you get that out the way by playing him. You pay five grand for a car you drive it straight away, you don’t keep it in the garage.

But this away run has to stop. It’s ridiculous, because at home they’re poor. I’m going Leicester to win, it’ll be close but sometimes when a run is ended it can be emphatic.

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Manchester United

Brentford v Chelsea - Sat 17:30

Brentford will look at that as their big London derby, that is a big one as it is for Queens Park Rangers and Fulham, trying to beat Chelsea.

Brentford being at home, the way Chelsea are, they’re not killing anyone off, but somewhere along the line Brentford have got to lose again eventually – they’ve only lost one Premier League game so far to Brighton, and drew with Liverpool.

I’ll go for an away win. Brentford were great at West Ham, I didn’t like their gamesmanship at times - the way they go about things - but I think Chelsea have enough to win that match.

Prediction: Brentford 0-2 Chelsea

Newcastle v Tottenham - Sun 16:30

That's going to be Newcastle's biggest game of the season. We know that every seat is going to be taken, they're going to be screaming and shouting, and there's going to be parties on the terraces – should that be in the seats.

We don't know if Steve Bruce is going to be there, that would maybe be a tough day for him being the professional he is, and for a lot of the players it's not going to be that enjoyable because a lot of them will be looking at their careers and wondering if they’re going to be wanted by a lot of these fans in the future.

For Tottenham, it's going to be even tougher, all they can do is go there and be party poopers. There’s every chance of that happening the way things are.

Newcastle fans will have that bounce but maybe that won’t translate to the players, and I’m going to go for an away win. They’ve been poor, Harry Kane as poor again against Hungary, but I think they have enough to win the game.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham

