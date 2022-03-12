Paul Pogba has described Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo as the best striker in history after the 37-year-old hit a hat-trick in his side’s 3-2 win against Tottenham

Ronaldo missed United’s derby humbling at the hands of Manchester City owing to a hip flexor injury, but returned to the fold to lead the Old Trafford club to a morale-boosting win against Spurs.

However, the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has lost his status as a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford since the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

When it was put to Pogba post-match that Ronaldo’s presence in the United team could be problematic, the World Cup winner was effusive in his praise.

“He has never been a problem,” began Pogba.

“To us we have the best striker in history. In our team he cannot be a problem. Today he showed again why he is Cristiano Ronaldo and why we’ve got him.

“Today the performance of him and all the team was brilliant.”

And Red Devils boss Rangnick added further praise in his post-match comments.

"Today it was his best performance, at least since I arrived,” said Rangnick, adding that he decided to start Ronaldo after a strong showing in training.

“He was good in training on Thursday and that is why I decided to start him. [It was a] fantastic performance by him but also by the rest of the team.

“It was not just the three goals today it was also he was part of the team when they were in possession of the ball.”

The win moved United up into fourth in the Premier League table , two points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who have four games in hand.

