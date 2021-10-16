Paul Pogba has said Manchester United have to find the answer as to why they are conceding ‘stupid’ goals, as they are a long way from competing for honours.

David De Gea was arguably United’s best player, as he made a string of saves - while big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Pogba himself were off colour.

United started the day level on points with Manchester City and one behind Liverpool, but dropped off the pace following the loss at the King Power Stadium.

Pogba was not surprised by the result, as he claims United have been playing the same way for too long.

“To be honest we have been having those kinds of games for a long time and we haven’t found the problem,” Pogba told Sky Sports. “We have to find the problem.

We concede easy goals, stupid goals, when we know these games on this pitch the fans are going to push and put pressure on.

“We need to be more mature and play with more experience, arrogance in a good way. We have to take the ball and play our football.

“We have to find what is the key of this change, and this game that we lose as we deserve to lose today.”

Pogba believes the entire squad needs to take an inward look and find the solution, otherwise they will not be challenging for titles come the end of the season.

“It is all of us,” Pogba said. “We have to find something, to change something. The mindset of all of us.

Leicester City's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans (2R) celebrates with Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (R) after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Manchester United Image credit: Getty Images

“We don’t know, and it is frustrating as we don’t understand. We have to find that fast as, if we want to compete and to win the title, we have to win those games, even though they are hard.

“We have to find the right mentality and the right tactics to win those games. We have to stick together and find the problem.”

United’s attentions now turn to a Champions League clash with Atalanta on Wednesday.

