Paul Pogba says he has struggled with depression since his tempestuous period at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho.

But Pogba has opened up about that period, revealing there were wider consequences on his health outside of what was happening between the white lines.

Speaking to Le Figaro ahead of France's friendly with Ivory Coast on Friday, Pogba said: "I’ve had depression in my career, but we don't talk about it.

"Sometimes you don’t know you are, you just want to isolate yourself, be alone. These are unmistakable signs.

"Personally, it started when I was with Jose Mourinho at United. You ask yourself questions, you wonder if you are at fault because you have never experienced these moments in your life.

"All top athletes go through these moments but few talk about it. Inevitably, you will feel it [depression] in your body, in your head, and you may have a month, even a year, where you are not well. But you don't have to say it. In any case publicly.

"We earn a lot of money and we don't complain really, but that doesn't prevent us from going through moments that are more difficult than others, like everyone else in life.

"Because you make money, you always have to be happy? It's not like that, life. But, in football, it does not pass, we are, however, not superheroes, but only human beings."

Pogba also spoke in the interview about the horror of the robbery at his home that happened during United's Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid, and how his World Cup medal was stolen by the intruders

