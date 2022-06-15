Pogba's contract at the Serie A club - where he spent four years between 2012 and 2016 - will see him re-join for four years, according to ESPN

Ad

In his first stint with the Old Lady, Pogba won six trophies including four league titles and the Coppa Italia twice.

Transfers Pogba to sign four-year Juventus contract worth up to £68m - reports 12/06/2022 AT 09:58

He was also instrumental in helping Juve reach the Champions League final in 2015, where they fell short to Luis Enrique's Barcelona.

Having grown up in the United academy alongside the likes of Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison, United bought back Pogba for a then world-record fee of £89million in 2016 after he had impressed in Italy.

The 29-year-old made 226 appearances for the Red Devils but had a tumultuous six years in Manchester, initially falling out with boss Jose Mourinho.

His full range of talent and skillsets were then rarely used to their full potential by subsequent managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick and he was booed in his final two appearances for the club against Norwich City and great rivals Liverpool.

More details about his departure are set to be revealed in his documentary, ‘The Pogmentary’, which is stated for release this week.

Pogba was reportedly interested in joining Manchester City, but was not willing to face the backlash from fans

Earlier this month, United confirmed that Pogba would leave the club when his contract runs out on June 30.

Their statement read: “The Frenchman has enjoyed a long association with United, having joined the club's Academy from Le Havre at the age of just 16.

“Pogba quickly progressed through the ranks, first impressing in the Under-18s and then swiftly moving upwards to the Reserves.

“But in the summer of 2012, due to strong competition for places at Old Trafford, Pogba joined Italian giants Juventus.

“However, in 2016, he made the emotional decision to return to Old Trafford, in a bid to continue the nascent United career he had begun in that breakthrough season of 2011/12.

“The Frenchman made just 27 appearances under Solskjaer and the Norwegian's replacement, interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and the last of his 233 United games ended in the 10th minute of a defeat at Anfield in April 2022, with Pogba forced to leave the field due to another unfortunate knock.

Paul Pogba Image credit: Getty Images

“It was a low-key end to a United career that had brought so many individual high moments, so many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.

“But for a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated.

“Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

“We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

UEFA Nations League The next six months are going to be all about the World Cup - The Warm-Up 03/06/2022 AT 08:17