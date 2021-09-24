Pep Guardiola has insisted that Chelsea's Champions League final victory over Manchester City counts for little ahead of the two sides' Premier League meeting this weekend.

Chelsea host Manchester City after beating Guardiola's side thrice in quick succession at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The most prominent of these came in Porto in late May as Thomas Tuchel and his team secured the continental triumph to follow wins in the semi-final of the FA Cup and a league fixture.

Guardiola was accused of again over-thinking his selection for a big game after picking a midfield shorn of a natural holding midfielder.

Though admitting that Chelsea "controlled all departments" in Portugal, the Spaniard said this encounter is "completely different".

"We will prepare for the game like we prepared for Southampton and the previous games," Guardiola explained.

"Every game is a new challenge and an opportunity to learn and do it better.

"It is completely different to the previous games - the FA Cup [defeat] was a semi-final, a tight game and we lost it; the Premier League was already done, we were almost champions; and of course the Champions League was a massive, massive game.

"We lost but played a great final. They controlled all departments which is why it was difficult in the final against an exceptional team.

"My impression is we played with a lot of courage and personality, but unfortunately we could not do it and they beat us. We try to learn, now it is a new competition."

The fixture begins a brutal eight-day period for Guardiola's side with three significant games.

They continue their Champions League campaign with an away fixture at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday before a trip to Anfield on Sunday, October 3.

Guardiola will unwind after his side's Saturday lunchtime trip to London by watching the Ryder Cup but says that the Premier League is only getting tougher ahead of what could be a crucial week.

"Every year I get the idea that it is harder than before," Guardiola added.

"It's really tough, an incredible challenge for us. We accept the challenge and go for it.

"It's a big compliment for the Premier League - the Premier League has to be so proud of the fantastic league we have and for the brilliant managers."

