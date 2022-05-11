Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Kevin De Bruyne after his four goals helped them to a 5-1 win at Wolves.

De Bruyne scored the opening four goals for his side and Raheem Sterling added a late fifth, taking them back to three points clear of Premier League title rivals Liverpool.

Both teams have two games left to play in the Premier League and City boast a superior goal difference, helped by the wide margin of victory at Molineux on Wednesday night.

Speaking of the performance to Sky Sports, he said: "We played really well in this stadium. We know how difficult it is. Three points, rest and then West Ham."

Turning to his Belgian matchwinner, Guardiola was full of praise.

He has played the last two or three months especially in the Premier League outstanding, and in the Champions League as well,” he began. “He has been our key man in this part of the season.

"It is not just what he creates and the goals and everything. He helps us a lot. I am happy because Kevin is so generous and always thinking the best for the team but this year is also the most prolific for him.”

Inevitably the Spaniard was asked about incoming striker Erling Haaland, with his signing for next season from Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Tuesday.

He predicted: "It is a decision for the club to make a good sign for the future. He can come for many, many years hopefully and I am pretty sure he will adapt perfectly to our team but for next season.

"The players make you a good manager. He is an incredible young talent, perfect age. I am pretty sure we are going to help him settle as best possible."

