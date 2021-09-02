Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from Portugal duty, meaning he can head to the UK to link up with Manchester United.

Ronaldo pulled out his trademark celebration after netting the second, but emotions got the better of him as he took off his shirt in the process - resulting in a yellow card.

It was his second caution of the campaign, meaning he is suspended for the World Cup qualifier with Azerbaijan next week.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos was unhappy to lose his talisman, but he has spared Ronaldo the long trip to Azerbaijan - and the friendly with Qatar at the weekend.

The Portuguese FA confirmed Ronaldo had been released from international duty on Thursday - meaning he can now head to Manchester.

According to Record , Ronaldo will face five days of quarantine upon his arrival in Manchester - but it should not prevent him from making his debut against Newcastle on September 11.

'it's human' - Santos understands Ronaldo getting suspension but still not happy

