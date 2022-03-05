Aston Villa swatted aside Southampton 4-0 on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League, while Newcastle look safe following their 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Steven Gerrard’s Villa have had a relatively difficult time in recent games but they were able to come away with three points when they played Southampton at Villa Park. Ollie Watkins scored after nine minutes before Douglas Luiz scored just before the end of the first half.

Ad

The scoring continued into the second half as on-loan Brazilian Philippe Coutinho scored on 52 minutes, with another two minutes later coming from former Saints striker Danny Ings. Villa are in 11th, with four teams all on 33 points, while Southampton stay in ninth on 35 points.

Premier League 'Not good enough' – Neville wants transparency amid Abramovich's move to sell Chelsea 03/03/2022 AT 11:02

Norwich were visited by fellow Premier League newcomers Brentford, and Ivan Toney gave the away side the lead just after the half-hour mark despite Norwich enjoying most of the ball.

Toney then converted two penalties in quick succession in the second half to wrap up his hat-trick, and victory for the Bees despite Teemu Pukki's injury-time consolation goal. Norwich remain bottom, five points from safety, while Brentford stay 15th.

Newcastle hosted Brighton, with former Gulls defender Dan Burn starting for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies quickly took the lead with one of Howe’s former Bournemouth players, Ryan Fraser, scoring after 12 minutes, and Fabian Schar added a second just two minutes later.

Lewis Dunk gave Graham Potter’s side hope with a goal 10 minutes into the second half, but the Saudi-owned club were able to hold on for three points as they look more than likely to secure Premier League survival after their winter splurge. Newcastle stay 14th, and Brighton are 13th, five points clear of the game’s winners.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta continued his resurgence under Patrick Vieira after his permanent transfer window move, scoring the first for his side as they travelled to mid-table side Wolves.

Wilfried Zaha converted a penalty on 34 minutes to give them a 2-0 goal lead. Palace occupy 10th place in the league, seven points behind Wolves in eighth.

The Emirates FA Cup Southampton sweep past West Ham to reach FA Cup quarter-finals 02/03/2022 AT 21:49