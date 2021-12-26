Aston Villa vs Leeds United has become the latest December game to be postponed due to coronavirus.

Villa are currently without their manager Steven Gerrard as he isolates due to Covid-19 for their Boxing Day game against Chelsea

However they will now have extra time to get him back to the touchline as a result of this delay.

In a statement on the club official site, Villa said:

“Aston Villa can confirm our Premier League fixture with Leeds United on Tuesday, December 28 has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Leeds squad.

Everyone at Aston Villa would like to send our best wishes and a speedy recovery to everyone affected at Leeds United.

The game becomes the 14th December Premier League fixture to be delayed due to coronavirus.

WHICH PL GAMES HAVE BEEN CALLED OFF?

Burnley vs Tottenham - November 28 - inclement weather

Brighton vs Tottenham - December 12

Brentford vs Man Utd - December 14

Burnley vs Watford - December 15

Leicester vs Tottenham - December 16

Man Utd vs Brighton - December 18

Southampton vs Brentford - December 18

Watford vs Crystal Palace - December 18

West Ham vs Norwich - December 18

Aston Villa vs Burnley - December 18

Everton vs Leicester - December 19

Liverpool vs Leeds - December 26

Wolves vs Watford - December 26

Burnley vs Everton - December 26

Leeds vs Villa - December 28

WHO HAS GAMES IN HAND?

The below list is built under the assumption that the rest of Boxing Day's fixtures go ahead as planned. Ergo, on the day of writing Manchester City and Liverpool have both played 18 games but City will play on Boxing day and Liverpool will not.

2nd - Liverpool, 1

5th - West Ham, 1

6th - Manchester United, 2

7th - Tottenham, 3

8th - Wolves, 1

9th - Leicester, 2

10th - Aston Villa, 2

11th - Crystal Palace, 1

12th - Brentford, 2

13th - Brighton, 2

14th - Everton, 2

15th - Southampton, 1

16th - Leeds, 2

17th - Watford, 3

18th - Burnley, 4

20th - Norwich, 1

