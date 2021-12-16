Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes this weekend’s round of Premier League games should be postponed due to the coronavirus.
Frank saw his side’s game against Manchester United delayed in midweek due to an outbreak at Ralf Rangnick’s side, and there is no set date for that fixture to be played.
Ad
Burnley and Tottenham are other sides who have had to postpone their own games in recent weeks and Frank thanks that this is the right time for the league to institute its own circuit breaker, as well as the forthcoming Carabao Cup round.
Premier League
'No news' on when or if Aubameyang will play for Arsenal again - Arteta
- Arsenal roll over West Ham and prove club captains are overrated - The Warm-Up
- Barcelona target Torres as Aguero replacement - Paper Round
- Martinelli and Smith Rowe earn Arsenal win over West Ham after penalty controversy
"We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend," Frank said on Thursday morning.
"Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs, everyone is dealing with it and having problems.
"To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain."
The comments follow Graham Potter's post-match admission that Brighton had requested the postponement of their Premier League game with Wolves on Wednesday, which was denied.
Brighton lost 1-0 to Wolves, and after the game he confirmed the request, saying: “We asked the question, yes, because of our situation.
“That's my job. I'm the head coach, you've got to try to prepare the team as best you can, so it's not about disappointment or not.
“It is what it is. All you can do is put your case forward and speak to the people, and they make the decision.”
Meanwhile, Burnley defender Matt Lowton was angered with top flight officials after they did postpone their game with Watford, with the fixture called off just two hours before kick off.
“It is very frustrating, we’d done all the work building up to it, get to the game and obviously you’re ready to play”, he said.
“We were sat eating the pre-match meal when the sports scientist came in and said it was off”.
With a game against Aston Villa on the horizon, Lowton hopes Frank’s calls for a blanket postponement don’t materialise, but does recognise that “the safety of players, fans and things like that is paramount. So hopefully the game can go ahead, but I can see why, if they did call it like that, you can see where they are coming from”.
Premier League
Brighton requested Wolves game postponement after Covid-19 outbreak, claims Potter
Premier League
Arsenal roll over West Ham and prove club captains are overrated - The Warm-Up
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad