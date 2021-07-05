The Premier League and EFL have welcomed the announcement that outdoor stadiums across England will be able to operate at a full capacity from July 19.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed what coronavirus restrictions would be lifted as England moves into the fourth step of its roadmap.

Outdoor events had been limited to a 10,000 capacity, but several test events - including Wimbledon, the Euro 2020 matches at Wembley, and the FA Cup final - featured significantly greater numbers as the government trialled the return of fans amid the pandemic.

"We'll move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus,” Johnson said on Monday.

"From step four we will remove all legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors. We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs, we will lift the limit on named visitors to care homes and the numbers of people attending concerts, theatre, and sports events."

After the announcement, the Premier League released the following statement:

Fans have been hugely missed so we welcome today's announcement by the Government and are looking forward to full stadiums in the 2021/22 season.

"As we move towards a Government decision on Step 4 of the roadmap and beyond, we will continue to work with football stakeholders and relevant public authorities to ensure that the return to full capacity is done in a way that keeps everyone safe."

The EFL also welcomed the “positive” news, with stadiums having not operated at a full capacity since Covid halted the 2019-20 season last year.

Some clubs were able to welcome back supporters around Christmas, while the final two Premier League rounds saw stadiums at a quarter-full or 10,000-max capacity.

The news means Brentford can welcome a full crowd for their first ever Premier League match – against Arsenal on Friday 13 August.

There will likely be capacity crowds across the board, with Manchester United hosting Leeds and Manchester City travelling to Tottenham on the opening weekend.

