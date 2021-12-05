Leicester City’s Premier League woes continued as the Foxes suffered their sixth defeat of the season, going down 2-1 to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, in a game that saw the hosts also have a goal disallowed by VAR.

The Foxes took the lead in the 13th minute courtesy of a brilliant finessed strike into the far corner from Harvey Barnes.

Ad

Leicester found themselves 3 v 2 against Villa on the break, with Barnes, Maddison and Daka all involved. Daka almost played himself into trouble on the turn, before recovering and putting it into the path of Barnes on his left, before the attacker placed it beyond Emi Martinez.

Premier League Medical emergency in stands delays second half of Southampton-Leicester match 01/12/2021 AT 21:16

Unfortunately for Brendan Rodgers, his side were not ahead for long as Villa hit back from a set piece just three minutes later.

Douglas Luiz whipped in a ball into the box, and on the third contact, Emi Buendia nodded it into the far corner beyond Kasper Schmeichel, with Konsa getting the final touch.

Just before half-time, the hosts thought they had taken the lead but Jacob Ramsey’s goal was ruled out after a VAR check by Michael Oliver, after the referee adjudged the goalkeeper to already have his hand on the ball and it was chalked off.

Villa grabbed the winner in the 54th minute from yet another set piece, as Konsa got his second of the game after seeing his back-post header beat Schmeichel to give Steven Gerrard his third win in four games.

More to follow

Premier League Stunning Silva goal helps lift City past Villa 01/12/2021 AT 19:19