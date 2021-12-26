Classy first-half strikes from Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay earned Brighton a 2-0 victory over Brentford.

The Seagulls, who had gone 11 games without a league win, were under pressure early but took control as the first half wore on and when Alvaro Fernandez raced to the edge of his box 11 minutes before the break, Trossard coolly lobbed the ball over him.

Eight minutes later the lead was doubled when Jakub Moder embarked on a fine diagonal run in the Brentford half, before squaring to Maupay who curled an unerring effort into the top corner.

Brentford had a lot of play in the second half and came close when Marc Cucurella was forced to head off his line to deny Ethan Pinnock a goal, and Robert Sanchez dived full-length to deny the Bees defender's header.

The win lifts Brighton to ninth in the table, Brentford drop to 13th.

TALKING POINT - Brentford looking over their shoulders

The Bees would certainly have taken this position at the end of 2021 - and we can assume playing Manchester City in midweek they will not add to the 20 points they have accrued so far. They stand nine points clear of Burnley, albeit having played two games more than the Clarets. However, with Sean Dyche's side very unlikely to be doomed until the end of the season at all and Newcastle likely to lavishly furnish their squad in January the Bees cannot take their current comfortable-looking position in 13th for granted. With Liverpool and Manchester City (again) to play in the New Year, their position is likely to be looking a lot less rosy then.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Enock Mwepu (Brighton)

The Zambia international has shown flashes so far in his Brighton career. Scoring a fine goal against Liverpool and performing well against Manchester City, but his performance against the Bees showed the potential which led the Seagulls to pay over £20 million for him from Red Bull Salzburg last summer. His driving runs from midfield were evident once more, as was his strength in the tackle, but his use of the ball was fantastic against Brentford, topped off by his excellent assist for Trossard's goal, with a difficult-to-execute, looping 40-yard ball with his left foot.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brighton: Sanchez 7; Lamptey 6, Webster 6, Burn 7, Cucurella 7; Mwepu 8*, Moder 7, Lallana 7; Mac Allister 7, Trossard 7, Maupay 7

Subs: Welbeck 6, Gross 6, Azate 7.

Brentford: Alvaro Fernandez 7; Pinnock 7, Jansson 7, Sorensen 6; Thompson 6, Norgaard 6, Jensen 6, Baptiste 7, Sergi Canos 6, Mbeumo 6, Toney 6.

Subs:Wissa 7, Onyeka 6, Ghoddos 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

35' GOAL FOR BRIGHTON! What a goal. A long ball over the top from Mwepu is met on the volley by Trossard and with his wrong foot he lobs the onrushing Fernandez and puts the Seagulls in front.

42' GOAL FOR BRIGHTON! Maupay gets the ball after a fine run and square pass from Moder and then curls an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

62' Another fine stop... Pinnock got up highest to head at goal and Sanchez saved it just inside the post, hurting his arm crashing into the upright in doing so.

68' Off the line... Great clearance from Cucurella after Pinnock's header was on its way to the goal after Sanchez's initial punch.

KEY STAT

