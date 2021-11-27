Premier League

Wasteful Brighton drew 0-0 with Leeds at Amex Stadium to continue their stuttering league form.

Both these sides came into this game in need of kick starting their seasons again. Brighton’s impressive start has been hit with five draws and two loses in their last seven fixtures, whilst Leeds have collected only 11 points from their first 12 games this season.

It was the hosts that dominated the first half and really should have been a goal up with the best chance falling to Neal Maupay who miscued his shot from six yards out, somehow putting the ball over the bar. Brighton continued to press with Tariq Lamptey causing havoc down the right flank with his pace and pin point crosses, but the Seagulls just couldn’t find the back of the net.

The second half saw Marcelo Bielsa make changes, but it failed to really change the course of the game as Brighton continued to rack up chance after chance. But just like the first half the hosts just could not capitalise on their possession and the game ultimately ended goalless, much to confusion of the home fans who

Next up for the Seagulls is a trip to London to take on high-flying West Ham, while Leeds host Crystal Palace.

TALKING POINT - BRIGHTON'S WINLESS RUN ROLLS ON

The focus of this result could well have been how poor Leeds were over the course of 90 minutes, but in this instance it's Brighton that will go under the microscope for their inability to convert chances. There were countless culprits in blue and white shirts. Maupay squandered two glaring chances in the first half, whilst Moder was just as guilty of lacking composure in front of goal. A lot is made of how easy Brighton are on the eye and the brilliant work that Potter has done with the club. But if they really want to be taken seriously, then they simply have to bury their chances.

MAN OF THE MATCH: TARIQ LAMPTEY (BRIGHTON)

Leeds just couldn’t live with Lamptey who owned the right flank. He was a constant thorn in side of Firpo Adamés who was hooked off at half time. Wing-back could well of walked off the pitch with collection of assists if his team mates were able to find their shooting boots.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Brighton: Sanchez 6, Veltman 6, Dunk 6, Webster 6, Lamptey 6, Groß 6, Bissouma 6, Moder 6, Cucurella 6, Maupay 6, Trossard 6

Subs: Locadia 5, March 6, Sarmiento N/A

Leeds: Meslier 6, Dallas 6, Llorente 6, Cooper 6, Firpo Adamés 6, Forshaw 6, Phillips 6, Dias Belloli 6, Rodrigo 6, Harrison 6, James 6

Subs: Struijk 5, Shackleton 5, Roberts 6,

KEY MOMENTS

7’ - CHANCE! How did Maupay miss from there, he's missed from 6 yards out after Lamptey again whipped in a decent cross

13' - CALLS FOR A PENALTY! Raphinha dances his way into the box and looks to have been caught by Trossard. But the decision isn't given despite the Brazilian's pleas

19’ - OFF THE POST! It's that man Trossard again. He finds a yard of space on the edge of the box and his shot it just tipped on to the post by Meslier

36' - CHANCE! Lamptey puts it on a plate for Maupay, but he misses again

64' - CHANCE! Groans around the Amex as Moder scuffs his shot and it rolls wide of the post

87' - SAVE! So how Meslier keeps out March's scuffed shot which looked like it was creeping into the corner of the net

KEY STAT:

Tariq Lamptey has created five chances for Brighton in the first half versus Leeds, the most he's ever created in a single Premier League match

