Jorginho was villain and hero, giving away a goal and then equalising for Chelsea against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

After Chelsea dominated the first half, where Antonio Rudiger went closest to scoring with a rocket from 25 yards which David de Gea tipped against the crossbar, the Italian midfielder gifted United the lead five minutes after the break.

Ad

As a corner was cleared, Jorginho went to control the ball on the halfway line but his poor touch gave Jadon Sancho the ball and he ran through on goal before sliding a shot past Edouard Mendy.

Premier League Ronaldo dropped to bench as Rangnick appointment nears 3 HOURS AGO

Chelsea were back level midway through the half when Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought down Thiago Silva in the box and Jorginho sent the United keeper the wrong way from the spot.

From this point onwards it was all Chelsea, but a Wan-Bissaka tackle denied Timo Werner when it appeared he had a clear shot on goal and then when Rudiger had an opportunity to score the winner in the seventh minute of injury time he blazed his effort over the bar.

The result means Chelsea are now just a point clear of Liverpool at the top of the table, while United lie in eighth position.

TALKING POINT - A GLIMPSE OF THE FUTURE MINUS CR7

Though United were dominated throughout the first half, in the forward line of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho there seems the glimpse of the forward line Ralf Rangnick will want to impose at Old Trafford. And for ten minutes or so after United scored they looked a vibrant force competing on equal terms with the Blues.

Much of this was due to the tenacious running of the forwards with their team in and out of possession, most dramatically seen with the goal where they put Jorginho under pressure and took advantage of his error. Mason Greenwood will be able to perform such a role. Edinson Cavani will too when fit (if not for 90 minutes perhaps). Cristiano Ronaldo is another matter though. His lack of desire to chase Christian Pulisic almost led to a Chelsea goal with the last kick, is an example of what he will not do for United and what Rangnick will want from his players. It is not hard to foresee a selection drama soon after the German boss gets his feet under the desk at Carrington.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Jadon Sancho of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal with Marcus Rashford during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on November 28, 2021 in London, Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - HAKIM ZIYECH

He received little support from his fellow forwards but Ziyech was a constant thorn in the side of United with his clever balls often setting free team-mates in key areas which unfortunately for Chelsea they could not do more with. Chelsea have a host of options in forward areas but his combination with Reece James could be enormous in the second half of the season. His feet are as good as any and the reverse passes he plays can often serve as pre-assists. The perfect example of such a ball was in the last minute when he set up Pulisic which should have resulted in Rudiger celebrating the winner, had the defender not blazed over the bar.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Mendy 5; Chalobah 7, Silva 7, Rudiger 7; James 7, Loftus-Cheek 6, Jorginho 7, Alonso 7; Ziyech 8*, Werner 6, Callum Hudson-Odoi 6.

Subs: Pulisic 7, Mount 6, Lukaku 6.

Man Utd: De Gea 7; Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 6, Bailly 6, Telles 6; Fred 6, Matic 6, McTominay 7; Fernandes 6; Rashford 7, Sancho 7.

Subs: Ronaldo 5, Lingard 6.

KEY MOMENTS

31' OFF THE BAR! Rudiger hits a howitzer from 25 yards out which dips at just the right time and de Gea gets his fingertips to it to push against the woodwork.

50' GOAL FOR UNITED! An awful error on the halfway line by Jorginho run through on goal, he thinks about squaring to Rashford but with Mendy half trying to cover this ball he slides the ball into the goal.

68' PENALTY! Thiago Silva goes over in the box as a corner was cleared. Wan-Bissaka was trying to clear but just kicked through the Chelsea defender first.

69' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Jorginho sends de Gea the wrong way, to gain a little redemption and bring the game level.

90+7' Ziyech does well to put Pulisic through in the right hand side of the penalty area and he sets up Rudiger to win the game but he blazes high over the bar.

KEY STATS

You can watch a free livestream of the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app on Monday night. Join us from 19:30-21:00 GMT as the best male and female players on the planet are crowned in Paris (stream available to UK users only)

Ballon d'Or Mount's mind blown by Ballon d’Or nomination alongside Messi YESTERDAY AT 13:15