Conor Gallagher scored twice as Crystal Palace snapped a run of four games without a win against Everton at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea loanee Gallagher gave Palace a deserved lead four minutes before the break when he slotted home his fifth of the season from Jordan Ayew's square ball.

Just after the hour mark, Will Hughes' corner dropped at Tomkins' feet at the back post and he gleefully poked home his first of the campaign.

Salomon Rondon came on for a very unhappy Richarlison, whose mood was matched by the Everton fans, but the Venezuelan netted his first of the season from close range after Abdoulaye Doucoure's shot was half blocked.

Gallagher, the best player on the field, put the game beyond doubt in injury time, robbing Andre Gomes before curling an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

The win leaves the Eagles in 12th, with Everton two places and one point behind them.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CONOR GALLAGHER (CRYSTAL PALACE)

It seems the same for every Palace game. Gallagher is the player whose drive unsettles opposition defences and also stops other teams being able to settle into playing a game at their preferred pace. With today's strikes, only Jamie Vardy and Mason Mount have more goal involvements than his nine among English players in the Premier League this season.

The idea of him as an energetic pest which he earned at West Brom last season is long gone. The technique of his second finish, especially having run himself into the ground, was incredible.

Which brings us to...

TALKING POINT - TUCHEL HAS TO RECALL GALLAGHER IN JANUARY

The Chelsea manager has suggested he is loathed to bring the England international back to the club in January despite facing problems with injuries and illness to N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. Gallagher's form has put thoughts about him being a depth player to one who could improve the Chelsea side.

If Kante and Jorginho are playing at their best, perhaps he would still not be in the side, but witnessing how he performs each week for the Eagles makes one wonder how his drive would have likely led to better Blues performances in recent weeks where they were fortunate to get wins against lowly Watford and Leeds.

Bringing the 21-year-old midfielder back to the Bridge in early 2022 is the equivalent of adding an £60 million-plus midfielder to the club and will not just pay future dividends, it will boost their chances of winning the Premier League and Champions League title.

Crystal Palace's English midfielder Conor Gallagher (R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Crystal Palace's English defender Tyrick Mitchell (L) and Crystal Palace's French striker Odsonne Edouard during the English Premier League football game Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Crystal Palace: Guaita 7, Ward 6, Tomkins 7, Guehi 7, Mitchell 6; Kouyate 6, Hughes 6, Gallagher 9*; Ayew 7, Edouard 6, Zaha 6.

Subs: Schlupp 6, Benteke 6, Clyne 6.

Everton: Pickford 7, Coleman 6, Holgate 6, Keane 6, Godfrey 7; Delph 6, Doucoure 6, Andre Gomes 6; Gray 6, Townsend 6, Richarlison 6.

Subs: Rondon 7, Gordon 7.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

7' Eduoard plays through Ayew but his shot is close to Pickford who saves with his legs. A great chance.

41' GOAL FOR PALACE! Twice in quick succession Ayew got down the right side of the penalty area, the first time his drive was cleared, but then Gray's poor pass gave him another chance and he squared for Gallagher to slot home.

62' GOAL FOR PALACE! A corner beats everyone at the front post and then falls to Tomkins' feet at the back post. His first touch is just good enough for him to poke in his second from a couple of yards out.

70' GOAL FOR EVERTON! Rondon holds the ball up well and sets up Doucoure whose effort is half blocked but the Venezuelan striker races to slam the loose ball home for his first Everton goal.

90+3' GOAL FOR PALACE! A fantastic goal from Gallagher. He robbed Gomes on the edge of the box and then curled an unstoppable effort inside the far top corner.

KEY STAT

