Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham ended in a goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

It was not without controversy, however, as referee Chris Kavanagh awarded Everton a second-half penalty only to change his mind after watching the replay on the pitchside monitor. He also upgraded a yellow card after a lunge from Mason Holgate, reducing the hosts to 10 men for the final few minutes.

The first half was a largely forgettable affair as both sides cancelled each other out, although Everton shaded it. The hosts at least registered a shot on target with Hugo Lloris comfortably saving Ben Godfrey's effort from 25 yards.

Tottenham's best moment came in stoppage-time when Harry Kane, having drifted onto the right flank, picked out the unmarked Sergio Reguilon at the far post but he fired over with a first-time effort.

Spurs started the second half with more intensity but survived a scare when Richarlison appeared to be caught by Hugo Lloris, with the referee pointing to the spot before controversially changing his mind.

Incensed by that decision, Everton lifted their game and applied pressure on the visitors in search of an opener. Their best chances fell to Tom Davies but he could only muster a tame shot straight at the Spurs goalkeeper, while Demarai Gray failed to apply the finish from Lucas Digne's teasing cross.

Substitute Giovani Lo Celso almost won it for Tottenham right at the death but his sublime curling shot from 25 yards crashed agonisingly against the post with Jordan Pickford beaten.

There was still time for the referee to send off Everton defender Holgate, who was only on the pitch a matter of minutes, for a reckless tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The draw is far from ideal for either side as Tottenham occupy ninth spot in the table with Everton two places and one point behind.

Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Conte settles for a point

With only one day to prepare for this fixture, it is no surprise that Conte set up his side to take a point against an Everton side determined to get back to winning ways after three consecutive defeats. Tottenham were certainly more energetic and showed more urgency than they had recently.

However, it is now over 200 minutes since Spurs last registered a shot on target, and even if they were much more defensively resilient than normal, their decision making in the final third will be a huge source of concern for the Italian.

Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez will be buoyed by a much better performance from his Everton side. He will feel a sense of injustice following the penalty incident, but if the Toffees continue to play like this, they won't be too far off their targets come May.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Defences were on top all afternoon and Tottenham's were busier than Everton's. Romero was the standout player in his side's backline, winning everything in the air and making a couple of important blocks.

PLAYER RATINGS

Everton: Pickford 6, Coleman 6, Digne 7, Keane 8, Godfrey 7, Townsend 6, Delph 8, Allan 7, Gordon 6, Richarlison 6, Gray 7. Subs: Davies 5, Gbamin N/A, Holgate N/A.

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Romero 8*, Dier 7, Davies 7, Emerson Royal 6, Hojbjerg 7, Skipp 7, Reguilon 7, Lucas Moura 6, Kane 7, Son 6. Subs: Doherty 5, Ndombele N/A, Le Celso 6.

KEY MOMENTS

45'+1 - GOOD CHANCE! With their first moment of real quality, Spurs create an opening! Kane drifts out to the right flank and picks out the unmarked Reguilon, who makes a darting run into the penalty area off the left. But he can't keep his first-time effort down!

65' - PENALTY OVERTURNED! Lloris races off his line and catches Richarlison! The referee points to the spot! VAR is having a look... Did the Spurs goalkeeper get a hand to the ball? The decision is reversed by the referee! Spurs breathe a sigh of relief.

88' - OFF THE POST! A magnificent strike from Lo Celso almost breaks Everton's hearts! He bends the ball from outside the box, it looks to be creeping into the bottom corner but bounces agonisingly against the woodwork!

90'+3 - RED CARD! Holgate has his name taken for a nasty foul on Hojbjerg. Referee Chris Kavanagh is having a look to see if he should upgrade it to red, and he does! Holgate, who is only on the pitch a matter of minutes, is sent off!

KEY STAT

Spurs have failed to register a shot on target in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since 2003-04 (when this data is available).

