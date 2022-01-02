Everton boss Rafael Benitez has found himself under yet more pressure after his side lost 3-2 at home to Brighton at Goodison Park.

Brighton moved up to eighth in the Premier League table with the dramatic victory as Alexis Mac Allister netted a brace and Dan Burn headed in for the visitors.

A brace from Anthony Gordon did not prove enough to help out Benitez on another miserable afternoon for the Spaniard.

Mac Allister gave Brighton the lead in the third-minute and Burn headed in unmarked to double the advantage after 28 minutes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, making his first appearance since August, missed from the spot for Everton to compound the home side's pain, but Gordon halved the advantage with a deflected shot eight minutes after the restart.

Mac Allister put daylight between the sides in the 71st-minute and while Gordon gave Everton hope with a goal five minutes later, the Toffees could not find an equaliser.

As for Brentford, they enjoyed a memorable afternoon as Mads Roerslev scored a late winner after Yoane Wissa equalised to level up from Danny Ings's opener for Aston Villa.

Brentford now leapfrog Steven Gerrard's side in the Premier League table as a result of the home victory.

Ings gave Villa a great start after 16 minutes with his fourth goal since joining from Southampton following a great pass from Emi Buendia, but Wissa restored parity from 20 yards with Brentford's first shot on target.

The Bees snatched all three points when Roerslev slotted home his first-ever goal for the club in the 83rd-minute, striking on the rebound after Emi Martinez saved his initial shot.

Elsewhere, Leeds United beat Burnley 3-1 to end a three-game losing run.

Jack Harrison broke the deadlock six minutes before half-time with a shot that crept past Wayne Hennessey at his near post.

Substitute Maxwel Cornet's delightful free-kick drew Burnley level in the 54th-minute, but Stuart Dallas curled a beautiful shot into the corner of the net with 13 minutes to play and Dan James came off the bench to secure all three points for Marcelo Bielsa's men two minutes into added-time with his header.

Victory moves Leeds eight points clear of the relegation zone while the Clarets remain third from bottom, two points adrift of safety.

