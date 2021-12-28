Ademola Lookman's second-half strike gave Leicester a shock victory over Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

The substitute had only been on the field three minutes when he took a pass form Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on the left edge of the penalty area, turned inside and then slotted inside Alisson's near post.

Liverpool's star strikers both should have finished on the scoresheet with Mohammad Salah seeing a first-half penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel and Sadio Mane blazing over the bar just before the goal when one-on-one with the Leicester keeper.

Salah met the rebound from the penalty with a header which bounced back off the bar and just after the half-hour mark had a shot from close range which Schmeichel pushed over.

The result leaves Liverpool six points adrift of leaders Manchester City at the halfway point of the season.

The victory is all the more memorable for Leicester's defensive stocks being depleted, yet keeping the Reds scoreless for the first time in 35 games.

TALKING POINT

Title challenge teetering: At the beginning of this month, it seemed like we might be treated to a three-way title fight. Now we head into the halfway point of the campaign with a chasm for Liverpool and Chelsea to overcome in 2022. Worryingly for Liverpool they will miss Mane and Salah for at least the games against Brentford and Crystal Palace in January, due to the African Cup of Nations, making it harder to claim the six points that would seem automatic if the duo were playing. Before then, Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in a match that could leave their title hopes in tatters.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) The penalty save was the most notable moment from Schmeichel but all night it looked like it would require something special to beat him. You could even give him some credit for contributing to Mane missing the target when one-on-one as he looked for a too perfect finish. His best stop was the point-blank tip over the bar from Salah, but right until the end he was impenetrable, saving with his feet at the near post from a Virgil van Dijk close-range drive.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester: Schmeichel 9*; Castagne 6, Amartey 7, Ndidi 7, Thomas 8; Dewsbury-Hall 8, Choudhury 6, Soumare 7; Maddison 6; Vardy 6, Iheanacho 6.

Subs: Lookman 8, Tielemans 6, Albrighton 6.

Liverpool: Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 7, Van Dijk 7, Tsimikas 7; Fabinho 6, Henderson 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6; Salah 6, Jota 6, Mane 6.

Subs: Keita 6, Milner 6, Firmino 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

14' PENALTY FOR LIVERPOOL! A fine touch from Henderson back to Salah after Alexander-Arnold's throw and the Morroccan striker is brought down by Ndidi.

16' Penalty saved! Schmeichel dives to his right to block the effort and then Salah heads the rebound against the crossbar.

32' Another fine save This time Salah shoots from just outside the six yard box after a mix up between Ndidi and Thomas but Schmeichel stretches up to tip over the bar.

55' He had to hit the target! Jota played in Mane who raced through on goal and as Schmeichel went to ground he lifted the ball high over the bar.

59' GOAL FOR LEICESTER! A superb goal from Lookman. He received a ball from Dewsbury-Hall on the edge of the box and then turns inside before steering an effort past Alisson at the near post.

KEY STATS

2.58 - the time in minutes and seconds Lookman was on the pitch when he scored.

35 - the number of games since Liverpool last failed to hit the target.

