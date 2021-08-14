Jamie Vardy kicked off his tenth season at Leicester City by scoring the only goal in victory over Wolves at the King Power Stadium.

It was an entertaining afternoon, but Leicester took their chance when it came to frustrate Bruno Lage in his first match in charge of Wolves.

The Foxes started well, with Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans at the heart of their play.

Wolves were threat on the counter attack through Adama Traore, and the game's pattern was quickly set, as Leicester dominated possession.

Traore fired a warning when he tore through the centre of the pitch after Tielemans' poor corner, but they didn't learn their lesson.

He burst in again on 36 minutes, meeting a superb pass and going one-on-one with Kasper Schmeichel. Somehow, though, he missed the target from close range.

With just four minutes remaining before half time, Leicester went ahead. Vardy pulled across to the near post to meet Ricardo's cross with a superbly delicate finish.

After the break, Wolves played with more purpose. Ki-Jana Hoever was much more involved down the right-hand side, and he found Raul Jimenez, starting his first game since fracturing his skull in November, with a pinpoint cross. The Mexican's header was tame, and summed up Wolves' frustrations.

At the other end, almost instantly, Harvey Barnes led a quick Leicester counter attack. But as he approached the area, he ignored Vardy's run, and was dispossessed.

Traore again proved to be Wolves' greatest threat, bullying substitute Jannik Vestergaard, making his Leicester debut, before failing to connect with the shot.

The visitors carved out a couple more chances, with Max Kilman and late introduction Morgasn Gibbs-White forcing last-ditch blocks from Leicester defenders, but they couldn't force their way through in the end.

TALKING POINT - Leicester gear up for another Champions League charge with solid start

With so many high profile moves elsewhere in the Premier League this summer, Leicester have gone under the radar despite some good business of their own. Having fallen away from the top four race late on in the last two seasons, they'll be hoping to cement their place this year. They were energetic, proactive and clinical in a tight game, and with more to come, they shouldn't be ignored.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

He may be heading towards a testimonial at the age of 34, but Vardy is showing no sign of slowing down. This was a vintage display from the Leicester front man; running, harrying and leading the press as well as getting his goal. Keep him fit, and Brendan Rodgers should be confident of a good season.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester City: Schmeichel 6, Thomas 8, Soyuncu 7, Amartey 5, Ricardo 7, Ndidi 6, Tielemens 6, Perez 6, Maddison 6, Barnes 6, Vardy 8 Substitutes: Soumare 6, Vestergaard 6, Iheanacho 5

Wolves: Sa 5, Hoever 6, Marcal 6, Coady 6, Kilman 6, Saiss 5, Neves 5, Moutinho 6, Trincao 6, Traore 7, Jimenez 6 Substitutes: Dendoncker 5, Gibbs-White n/a, Silva n/a

KEY MOMENTS

36' - MISS! Oh my, Traore! One on one with Schmeichel after pulling away from Leicester's back line, and he somehow puts it wide!

42' - GOAL! Vardy finishes superbly from Ricardo's cross. 1-0!

77' - CLOSE! Vardy hits wide from Tielemans' through ball. He should have gone across the goalkeeper.

KEY STATS

