Diogo Jota hits brace as Liverpool hammer Southampton at Anfield, Thiago and Virgil Van Dijk also score
Premier League, Anfield – Liverpool 4 (Jota 2’, 32’, Thiago 37’, Van Dijk 52) Southampton 0
Diogo Jota hit a brace as Liverpool breezed past Southampton 4-0 at Anfield.
Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson combined to set up the former Wolves forward to put them in front after two minutes. Half an hour later, on the other flank, Mohamed Salah played a one-two with Jordan Henderson before sliding a ball across the box for a tap-in and Jota's second.
Five minutes before half time, the game was effectively over when Thiago Alcantara drove into the box and then saw his effort deflected past Alex McCarthy by Lyanco.
The scoreline was emphasised when Virgil van Dijk was allowed to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner with a half-volley which squeezed past the Southampton goalkeeper.
The result lifts Liverpool to within a point of leaders Chelsea who host Manchester United tomorrow. Southampton are 14th, five points clear of the drop zone.
TALKING POINT - HAS THE GAP EVER BEEN BIGGER?
It is rare that the Premier League has three incredible teams at the top of their game at the same time, but while making for a thrilling title race, it also means so many games this year have been uncompetitive. If any of these top three sides face another Premier League side at home, you expect them to win by three goals, and often away too.
This was as easy a 4-0 win as you will find and had Liverpool been chasing goal difference Southampton may have had a third consecutive season losing a game by nine goals, but Jurgen Klopp's side have been just as dominant against Manchester United and Arsenal in recent matches. Chelsea are just as potent and tight at the back while Manchester City, if less destructive in front of goal, maybe demoralise opponents even more with how they dominate possession.
The creation of a European Super League was scuppered in the summer with the sanctity of domestic competition held up as the driving force for this. Realistically though, in nearly every match involving the big three, it is merely a competition on paper.
MAN OF THE MATCH - ANDY ROBERTSON (LIVERPOOL)
Such is Liverpool's strength in depth that it didn't feel Andy Robertson was missed during his recent absence, with them destroying teams and understudy Konstantinos Tsimikas far from a weak link. The addition of Robertson gives the Reds perfect attacking balance on the left hand side, with the Scottish full back and Mane every bit as dangerous as the magnificent right flank of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohammed Salah.
His early runs down the left flank resulted in the first goal and numerous other chances which effectively took away any confidence Southampton had of getting a result at Anfield. In the second half he put the ball on a plate for Jota to score a hat-trick.
PLAYER RATINGS:
Liverpool: Alisson 8; Alexander-Arnold 7, Konate 6, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 9*; Henderson 7, Fabinho 7, Thiago 7; Salah 6, Jota 8, Mane 7.