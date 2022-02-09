A Riyad Mahrez penalty Kevin de Bruyne goal took City 12 points clear at the top of the table, and though Liverpool have two games in hand, the title race looks over.

Brentford, meanwhile, have now lost six matches in a row, and are, indisputably, in a relegation battle.

City started slowly, Brentford’s 5-4-1 limiting the space into which they could attack. But a City goal seemed inevitable and eventually the pressure of concentration told, Mads Roerslev sliding into Raheem Sterling for no apparent reason; Mahrez slotted home the penalty with disquieting ease.

The second half was much the same as the first, City dominating possession, and though they again created little, the feeling was that at some point they’d happen upon a goal.

And again, it was one they were handed by Brentford, David Raya passing straight to Raheem Sterling, and though he saved the initial shot, De Bruyne was on hand to pass into an empty net.

TALKING POINT

Pep Guardiola has a strong love for skilful midfielders and with good reason, but he did not and does not need Jack Grealish.

Tonight’s game seemed like a good one for Britain’s most expensive footballer: a team on a losing skid, likely to defend deep. But Grealish was left on the bench, while Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez cemented themselves as City’s first-choice front three.



The problem for Grealish is that he’s an individualist who likes a lot of touches of the ball, while City’s style is based on quick passing and switches. Moreover, at Aston Villa, he was the focal point; the principal aim of their structure was to get him the ball in decent areas, whereas at City, it is his job to knock off one and two-touch to someone in a better position.



It may be that he settles and his time comes, but the feeling persists that he was the wrong player for the wrong team, and that before long, both will be moving on.



MAN OF THE MATCH

Joao Cancelo (Man City) No one was especially great, but he stood out as the best player on the pitch, a full-back, midfielder and winger al in one and all at the same time.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man City: Ederson 6, Stones 6, Dias 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 7, Rodri 6, De Bruyne 6, Silva 6, Mahrez 6, Foden 5, Sterling 6. Subs: Grealish 6, Gundogan 6.

Brentford: Raya 5, Roerslev 5, Ajer 6, Jansson 6, Pinnock 6, Canos 5, Jensen 5, Norgaard 5, Onyeka 6, Henry 6, Ghoddos 5. Subs: Dasilva 6, Mbuemo 6, Wissa 6.

KEY STAT

Brentford have now lost five league games in a row; the cub record is six, achieved April-September 1925 and Jnauary-March 1993.

KEY MOMENTS





33’ - FODEN HAS WOKEN! Mahrez curls a nails pass into Stones, who touches off for Foden, and he picks a terrific pass into Sterling, on the left of the six-yard box. This is a chance! But well though Sterling does, leaping to hook it from behind him, he gets too much of it, sending an acrobatic shot over the bar.



39’ - PENALTY TO CITY!

Sterlig goes down the outside of Roerslev, allows the ball to run, pauses, and allows the challenge to come tamely through him. What was he thinking there? That was so, so rash and unnecessary, sterling was going nowhere.



40’ - GOAL! Man City 1-0 Brentford (Mahrez pen)

Mahrez opens his body and passes high to the keeper's right as he dives the other way.



43’ - STONES LOSES POSSESSION AND HERE COME BRENTFORD!

Stones chests down a crossfield pass, slips, and Henry pounces, swapping passes with Onyeka and marching into the box. But the ball isn't in stride follinwg a poor first touch, so he has to dig out a shot; Ederdson sacves it easily, then wears Ghoddos and Dias tanking in after any potential spillage.



61’ - A BIT OF BRENTFORD!

The get down the left and Henry crosses long towards the back post, where Cancelo heads away but striaght to Roerslev; he crosses low and Onyeka has made an angle to shoot, but sweeping it from around him, he can't quite geenerate the power he needs and Ederson saves.



69’ - GOAL! Man City 2-0 Brentford (De Bruyne) Oh dearie me. Brentford play out from the back but Raya passes straight to Sterling, who's in! But a slightly heavy touch means the finish is harder than it needs to be, from too close to the keeper, who blocks. But the ball runs loose, and De Bruyne swerves home first-time into the empty net.





