Bruno Fernandes scored his first hat-trick in English football as Manchester United began their Premier League campaign with a crushing 5-1 win at home to Leeds United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who unveiled new signing Raphael Varane on the pitch before kick-off and named Jadon Sancho on the bench, made a fast start and wasted some good chances with Paul Pogba missing from close range.

But Pogba redeemed himself with a lovely first-time ball to set up Fernandes whose shot was too powerful for Illan Meslier to keep out.

Marcelo Bielsa brought on new signing Junior Firpo at the break. And they equalised courtesy of a stunning strike from distance from Luke Ayling which flew into the corner.

But that goal roared the home side into action. Four minutes later, Pogba found Mason Greenwood who rifled the ball into the bottom corner to regain the lead.

And two minutes later, Fernandes fired in a low shot which Hawk-Eye ruled crossed the line after Ayling's last-ditch clearance.

Leeds were rattled and the Portuguese playmaker completed his hat-trick soon after, running onto Victor Lindelof's floated ball and smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Similar to United's 6-2 win at Old Trafford last season, the visitors' defensive frailties cost them and United made it five when another Pogba pass led to Fred netting from inside the box.

Sancho came on for his debut in the closing stages while Anthony Martial also made his return from injury as Solskjaer's side begin their season with a statement victory in front of a full house at Old Trafford.

TALKING POINT

One of Pogba's best performances for the club.

The Frenchman has not had enough standout performances in a red shirt given his talent since his arrival for £89m in 2016. But he delivered against Leeds with one of those displays we see more commonly when he plays for France. He had space to do his magic and produced with four assists - his pass for Greenwood's goal was majestic. Compare that to last season where he made just three assists in 26 league games.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Bruno Fernandes (Man United): So often the catalyst for United's attacks, no one has recorded more goals and assists in the Premier League since his debut in February 2020, and he delivered once again with aplomb. He has been criticised for a dip in performances at the end of last season after appearing to look jaded, and for Portugal during Euro 2020, but he responded with a ruthless display and three well-taken goals.

PLAYER RATINGS

MAN UTD: De Gea 5, Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 8, Maguire 7, Shaw 7, McTominay 6, Fred 7, James 5, Fernandes 10, Pogba 9, Greenwood 8. Subs: Matic n/a, Sancho n/a, Martial n/a.

LEEDS UNITED: Meslier 5, Ayling 8, Struijk 5, Cooper 4, Dallas 5, Koch 4, Klich 4, Raphinha 4, Harrison 5, Rodrigo 4, Bamford 5. Subs: Firpo 4, Costa 5, Roberts n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

30' - GOAL FOR UNITED! Fernandes scores with a powerful shot from Pogba's assist.

48' - GOAL FOR LEEDS! Ayling in space with a belter from distance into the corner.

52' - GREENWOOD SCORES! From Pogba's pass, Greenwood is through on goal and rifles it into the bottom corner.

54' - GOAL FOR UNITED! United are rampant. Fernandes checks inside and fires in a low effort, its cleared off the line but hawk-eye says the ball had crossed the line.

60' - FERNANDES COMPLETES HIS HAT-TRICK! What a brilliant first-time finish into the roof of the net after being put through on goal.

68' - GOAL FOR UNITED! Fred with a crisp first-time strike in the box from Pogba's pass.

KEY STAT

Pogba is the seventh different player to register four assists in a single Premier League match and the first Man Utd player to do so.

