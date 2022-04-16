Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th hat-trick in club football lifted Manchester United to a 3-2 victory over Norwich City at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese star, who is apparently not in the plans of prospective new boss Erik ten Hag, netted twice in the first half to give United a lead and then blasted a free kick home after the Premier League's bottom club had levelled the score at two-apiece.

An error from Ben Gibson allowed Anthony Elanga to set up a tap-in for the United striker with seven minutes on the clock and just after the half-hour mark he headed home Alex Telles' corner.

Norwich would not give in though and Teemu Pukki crossed for Kieran Dowell to head home on the stroke of half time, before scoring himself when played through by Mathias Normann seven minutes after the restart.

Ronaldo had the last word though, smashing home from 25 yards to bring United within three points of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place. Norwich remain at the foot of the table seven points from safety.

TALKING POINT

Kamikaze tactics expose United's weakness - The unseasonal sun in Manchester gave the feel of an end of season game which was only added to by the team selected by Ralf Rangnick. With four forwards playing in front of Paul Pogba, selected as a holding midfielder, it was no surprise Norwich found possession in the United half easy to come by and were able to put United under threat. For much of the game it looked to be coming down to who wanted the win more and it appeared this was Dean Smith's side. They were full value to be level in the second half and only a fine stop from David de Gea at one end and a save Tim Krul should have made at the other (as hard as Ronaldo's free kick was the keeper did get both hands to it) was the difference between the sides.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - Reports from the Continent suggest a clear message that Erik ten Hag does not want Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford next season. The Portuguese legend showed why the Ajax coach may have second thoughts on this thought process with two smart finishes and an all-round very strong game, before he made the moment his own by blasting home the free kick. United would be 10-12 points worse off without him this season and while there are arguments he might not set the right example for team-mates, for a new manager to make his team immediately weaker would be a bold move.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea 7; Dalot 7, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Telles 6; Pogba 6; Elanga 7, Fernandes 6, Lingard 6, Sancho 7; Ronaldo 9*. Subs: Matic 6, Rashford 7, Mata 7.

Norwich City: Krul 6; Byram 7, Hanley 6, Gibson 5, Giannoulis 6; Normann 7, McLean 6; Dowell 7, Lees-Melou 6, Rashica 6; Pukki 8. Subs: Gilmour 6, Placheta 6, Rowe 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

7' GOAL FOR UNITED! Norwich give the ball away in their own area as Elanga dispossesses Gibson and then squares for Ronaldo to score easily.

32' GOAL FOR UNITED! Ronaldo meets Telles' corner on the six-yard box and heads low past Krul for his second.

45+1' GOAL FOR NORWICH! Dowell heads home at the back post after Pukki found him with a cross from the left hand side of the penalty area.

52' GOAL FOR NORWICH! Pukki is played through on goal by Normann and slots home calmly in off the near post.

56' GREAT STOP FROM DE GEA! Norwich close to taking the lead from Rashica's shot from 20 yards, after Pukki's nod down but De Gea just got a hand to the ball sprawling to his right.

76' GOAL FOR UNITED! Ronaldo blasts the ball past Krul to put United back in front. He shoots wide of the wall to the goalkeeper's side and though Krul got hands to the ball he could not keep it out.

KEY STATS

