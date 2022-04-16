Tottenham missed the chance to go further clear in the race for top four after a last minute goal from Leandro Trossard gave Brighton a 1-0 win.

Spurs looked like they did not have their Weetabix, delivering a flat and lethargic performance in contrast to their recent form despite not playing in mid-week.

The Seagulls controlled the possession but did not create a great deal in the first half apart from a couple of shots charged down by the home side's defence.

The main talking point in the first period was Enock Mwepu escaping a second yellow card for a high boot on Ben Davies and Dejan Kulusevski avoiding a red card for an apparent elbow on Marc Cucurella.

Graham Potter brought on Danny Welbeck in the second half and it sparked a slight improvement although the striker made a hash of a chance in the box while Son Heung-min had two opportunities charged down.

Antonio Conte brought on Lucas Moura and Harry Winks but the home side did not manage a proper shot on target in the 90 minutes in a strong contender for the worst game of the season.

And they were punished in the 90th minute when Trossard got the better of Eric Dier with a lovely piece of skill before drilling a low shot past Hugo Lloris from close range.

The result means Spurs remain three points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal who have two games in hand while Brighton are tenth.

TALKING POINT

Should Dejan Kulusevski have been sent off?

Kulusevski appeared to put his elbow into Cucurella's chest after a coming together in the first half. Fortunately for both parties he made minimal contact and the Brighton man did not go down but the replays did not look good and the Sweden midfielder could have seen red.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Joel Veltman (Brighton): In a game of few stand out performers, the Dutch defender made some vital blocks and got the better of Spurs' in-form front three.

PLAYER RATINGS

TOTTENHAM: Lloris 5, Romero 6, Dier 6, Davies 7, Emerson 5, Hojbjerg 6, Bentancur 5, Reguilon 5, Kulusevski 5, Kane 5, Son 6. Subs: Moura 5, Winks n/a, Bergwijn n/a.

BRIGHTON: Sanchez 6, Lamptey 6, Veltman 8, Dunk 6, Cucurella 6, Gross 5, Mwepu 5, Bissouma 7, Caicedo 6, Trossard 7, Mac Allister 5. Subs: Welbeck 5, Lallana n/a, March n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

59' - CHANCE! Welbeck gets his shot all wrong and it slices it out for a throw.

63' - CHANCE! MacAllister has space on the edge of the box and lashes a shot over.

90' - GOAL FOR BRIGHTON! Trossard with a lovely dummy and he strokes it into the bottom corner from close range.

KEY STAT

Brighton have picked up seven points from their last three games since losing to Spurs 2-0 last month.

