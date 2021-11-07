West Ham edged a thrilling five-goal encounter to climb above Liverpool into third spot and end the visitors' unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

It was a dream start for the Hammers who were gifted the lead when Pablo Fornals’ fierce delivery from a corner was parried into his own net by Alisson inside four minutes, but Liverpool responded shortly before the break when Trent Alexander-Arnold netted a sumptuous free-kick to equalise.

West Ham seized the initiative as Fornals restored their lead with a composed finish one-on-one with Alisson. Kurt Zouma climbed highest to head home Jarrod Bowen’s cross to put the Hammers in control before substitute Divock Origi pulled a goal back for Liverpool to setup a frantic finish.

Despite a late spell of Liverpool pressure, and Sadio Mane heading wide unmarked in injury time, it was not enough for Jurgen Klopp’s men who saw their unbeaten start to the Premier League come to an end at the hands of David Moyes' flying Hammers.

The Premier League now takes a break for a fortnight as the players head out on international duty. Upon their return on November 20, Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield while West Ham travel to Molineux to face Wolves.

TALKING POINT – Magical Moyes

When David Moyes returned to manage West Ham, there may have been some fans asking whether a second spell was the right move. However, whatever magic Moyes has cast is working wonders for the Hammers who sit third in the Premier League – just three points off the top spot. Michail Antonio is their only recognised striker but Fornals, Bowen and Said Benrahma among others have stepped up alongside him to provide the goods. Goals are coming from all over the pitch from individuals but as a collective, West Ham mean business and are playing with a belief that anything is possible. There is a touch of the Leicester City title winning team about them. Could we see anything like that ever again?

MAN OF THE MATCH – Pablo Fornals (West Ham)

He has taken time to find his feet this season, but Pablo Fornals was at the heart of West Ham’s attacking potency. The Spaniard saw the opening goal taken away from him but he made sure his name would be on the scoresheet with a composed finish past Alisson to set the Hammers on their way to victory. There was accuracy and threat in everything he did as goals and assists were the story of his individual performance, one which captured the eye, with West Ham’s attacking talent combining to produce one powerful potion.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham: Fabianski 8, Johnson 7, Zouma 8, Ogbonna 6, Cresswell 7, Rice 7, Soucek 7, Bowen 7, Benrahma 7, Fornals 8, Antonio 7. Subs: Dawson 7, Coufal 6, Masuaku 6.

Liverpool: Alisson 5, Alexander-Arnold 7, Van Dijk 6, Matip 6, Robertson 6, Fabinho 6, Henderson 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Mane 6, Salah 6, Jota 6. Subs: Thiago 5, Minamino 5, Origi 6.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ GOAL!West Ham 1-0 Liverpool (Alisson og). What a start for the Hammers! They have taken the lead and it comes directly from a corner! Fornals whips the ball in with real pace and Alisson is unable to claim the ball. It brushes his fingertips and ends up in the back of the net. It's gone down as an own goal, not one that the Brazilian will want to see again.

41’ GOAL!West Ham 1-1 Liverpool (Alexander-Arnold). Wow, what a free-kick from Alexander-Arnold. Right footed, he gets the ball up and down perfectly leaving Fabianski with no chance. Excellent technique to pull Liverpool back onto level terms!

67’ GOAL!West Ham 2-1 Liverpool (Fornals). Fornals was denied the first goal, but there is no denying him the second! Bowen threads Fornals through on goal with a lovely pass, he takes his time and guides the ball past Alisson and into the bottom corner to restore West Ham's lead!

74’ GOAL!West Ham 3-1 Liverpool (Zouma). It's three for the Hammers and this time it's Kurt Zouma! The Frenchman rose highest to head home Jarrod Bowen’s set-piece and send the West Ham fans into dreamland!

83’ GOAL!West Ham 3-2 Liverpool (Origi). Klopp's changes have paid dividends, it's Origi who pulls one back for the visitors with seven minutes plus stoppage time to play. The Belgian controls the ball and fires past Fabianski from inside the penalty area to setup a frantic finale!

KEY STATS

Since David Moyes’ first game back in charge of West Ham in January 2020, they have scored 32 Premier League goals from set-piece situations, which is six more than any other side.

Six of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s nine Premier League goals for Liverpool have come from outside the box. Of the 51 players with as many or more goals in the competition for the club, only Xabi Alonso scored a higher ratio from outside the box.

West Ham have won the most points in the last six Premier League games (15) one more than Arsenal (14) and two more than Chelsea (13)

Liverpool suffered their first defeat in 26 games across all competitions (W18 D7) ending what was their joint-longest unbeaten run since they joined the Football League in 1893.

