Wolverhampton Wanderers' fine run of form continued as goals from Max Kilman and Raul Jimenez earned them a 2-1 win over Everton at Molineux on Monday night football.

Bruno Lage’s Wolves played some sparkling football at times and could have scored more on a promising night for the home fans, who have now seen their side pick up 16 points from the last seven Premier League matches to move into seventh in the table.

Only Chelsea can match Wolves’ five wins in the league since the start of September, and it was a richly deserved win against an Everton side who were fortunate not to be blown away in a one-sided first half.

The free-flowing hosts thought they had the lead on 16 minutes when Hwang Hee-Chan turned home after a great run by Jimenez, only for the ‘opener’ to subsequently be ruled out for offside by VAR.

But the home side got the lead that their dominance deserved on 28 minutes when centre-back Kilman headed home his first Wolves goal from a corner in a fairy-tale moment for the former Maidenhead United man.

And it wasn’t long before Wolves went two up, with Jimenez reading a dreadful back-pass by Godfrey like a book and dinking a gem of a finish over Jordan Pickford.

Alex Iwobi reacted first to a loose ball inside the Wolves box and tucked home on 66 minutes to pull one back for Rafa Benitez’s visitors.

And Everton almost snatched a point when Richarlison’s flicked header was superbly saved late on. But that was all she wrote for the lacklustre Toffees, who head back up the M6 after a third straight defeat.

Talking Point – Bruno Lage has found a formula

The quality of Wolves’ football at times during this game was superb, and it is clear for all to see what Lage’s tactical blueprint is.

The pressure from the front three, the overlapping wing-backs and the quality of the central midfield makes for a very attractive team when it all clicks. It’s an exciting time at Molineux.

Man of the Match – Raul Jimenez

There were stand-out performers all over the park for Wolves, but it was the Mexican who sparkled the brightest on a great night for the home side.

The finish for his goal was top-class. It’s great to have him back.

Player Ratings

Wolves XI: Sa 7, Kilman 8, Coady 8, Saiss 7, Semedo 7, Neves 8, Moutinho 7, Ait Nouri 7, Trincao 8, Hwang 8, Jimenez 9. Subs: Podence6, Dendoncker*, Silva*

Everton XI: Pickford 7, Coleman 5, Keane 5, Holgate 4, Godfrey 4, Townsend 5, Gbamin 4, Allan 4, Gray 5, Iwobi 6, Richarlison 6. Subs: Delph 6, Gordon 6, Rondon*

*Came on too late for a rating

Key Moments

9’ – Huge chance for Neves! Pickford makes an excellent initial save as Neves meets a cross on the volley, but he palms it straight into the mixer and is fortunate that his defenders scramble the ball away to safety.

14’ – Another peach of a save from Pickford to deny Trincao curling effort from range. That looked destined for the top corner, but the Everton stopper stretched his arm out to its limit and produced a terrific stop. Gareth Southgate watches on with admiration from the stands.

16’ NO GOAL! – Wolves think they have the lead, and it’s that man Hwang who’s turned the ball home once again after a great run from Jimenez. But he was slightly offside when the final flicked pass was played and the goal is chalked off.

28’ GOAL! – Wolves finally get the goal their play has deserved, with Kilman heading home from a corner. It's 1-0 and could have been four already.

32’ GOAL! – It’s a second for Wolves and Everton’s nightmare evening gets worse and worse. A poor back-pass is leapt onto by Jimenez, who takes full advantage with a dinked finish over the onrushing Pickford. 2-0.

55’ – Oh my word, so close to a goal back for Everton. Sa’s moment of madness almost gifts a tap-in to Richarlison as the keeper passes the ball straight to the Brazilian, but Coady gets back to combine with the stopper to somehow keep the ball out. Both players have hurt themselves a little but it’s nothing too serious.

60’OFF THE POST! – Wolves break and Hwang finds Semedo with a composed deep cross, who in turn picks out Jimenez. The header is terrific and Pickford is beaten all ends up, but it strikes the outside of the post and Everton survive.

66’ GOAL! – Everton have a goal back and it’s Alex Iwobi who’s got it, latching on to a loose ball in the box and slotting home before anyone else can react. 2-1. Game on.

68’– Should be a third for Wolves as Hwang opts against shooting to tee up Trincao, who jinks past the last covering defender only to snatch his shot wide. That’s a great chance.

86’– Richarlison flicks a corner goalwards that is brilliant saved by Sa, who also manages to palm the save away from the waiting Holgate.

Stats and Facts

Raul Jimenez’s goal was his first at Molineux since last October. The returning Mexican striker has scored more Premier League goals at Molineux than any other Wolves player.

Max Kilman’s goal was his first for Wolves on his 44th appearance.

