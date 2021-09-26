Raul Jimenez's return to the scoresheet coincided with Wolves' second Premier League win of the season in a 1-0 victory over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

The Mexican striker fractured his skull last November and missed the rest of last season, but since returning to competitive action this is the first time he has scored, and he did so in mightily impressive fashion.

Wolves 'keeper Jose Sa launched a ball forwards that was controlled brilliantly by Jimenez, who then beat Jan Bednarek for pace and cut inside, wriggling his way through the Southampton defence before finishing past Alex McCarthy with considerable composure in the 61st minute.

It was a moment of individual brilliance in a game otherwise severely deficient of it, with both sides lacking cutting edge, quality and composure in the final third, especially the much more dominant Southampton.

Saints went closest to scoring with a flurry of chances at the start of the second half, but Sa enjoyed a strong game in goal after a near-calamitous moment late in the first half when pressure from Che Adams almost caused him to give away the ball in his own area.

Wolves now overtake Southampton in the table ahead of next Saturday's home game versus Newcastle, while Saints continue their search for a first league win of the season away to Chelsea on that same day.

TALKING POINT - Did surprise Wolves changes give them a boost?

When the line-ups were announced, many were surprised by the omission of both Adama Traore and Ruben Neves from the Wolves starting XI.

Bruno Lage was clearly wanting to try something different in light of his side's poor form and although they did get the win, was that in spite of the changes or because of them?

My instinct is to say the former. Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang and Leander Dendoncker all had very quiet, unspectacular games after being handed starts.

That said, it may have caused some benefit from a purely psychological perspective by demonstrating that no one is undroppable.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jose Sa (Wolves)

The summer signing from Olympiacos overcame an early error to put in an assured performance between the sticks, highlighting his shot-stopping ability as well as his confidence and competence coming off his line and using his feet. The 'keeper even became the first Wolves player to get an assist this season! He has big gloves to fill in the shape of Portugal legend Rui Patricio and if his performances so far are anything to go by, he is definitely capable of doing so.

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton: McCarthy 6, Livramento 7, Bednarek 6, Salisu 7, Walker-Peters 7, Elyounoussi 6, Ward-Prowse 7, Romeu 7, Redmond 6, Adams 6, Armstrong 6...Subs: Djenepo 6, Broja 6, Long 6

Wolves: Sa 8, Saiss 7, Coady 8, Kilman 7, Marcal 6, Semedo 7, Dendoncker 6, Moutinho 7, Hwang 6, Podence 6, Jimenez 8...Subs: Traore 6, Hoever N/A, Neves N/A

KEY MOMENTS

1' - SAVED!! Wolves already have a big chance to score! They win the ball high up the pitch and Jimenez tees up Semedo to his right, who forces a save out of McCarthy.

41' - CHANCE! Almost a disastrous moment for Sa. Adams applies good pressure on the Wolves 'keeper, who belatedly tries to get the ball away, only for it to end up with Romeu. He passes it through to Adams, who sets up Armstrong for a powerful shot straight into Sa's gloves.

55' - SAVED!! Armstrong tees up Livramento to his right and the Southampton right-back's powerful low drive is kept out by Sa.

56' - DOUBLE SAVE!! Southampton are doing everything apart from score! Elyounoussi's effort from range is parried by Sa, Adams then pounces on the rebound and has a shot saved himself.

61' - GOAL!!! He's back! What a goal from Jimenez! Sa hoofs the ball up to the Mexican striker and Jimenez beats Bednarek for pace and cuts inside before passing the ball into the net past McCarthy. He had Bednarek and Salisu slipping and sliding all over the place like Bambi on ice!

81' - CLOSE!! Armstrong helps Salisu's cross-goal pass to Long in the middle of the area, and his shot is blocked for a corner by Saiss.

90+5' - CHANCE!! Jimenez misses a big opportunity to well and truly put the game to bed by dilly dallying too much and ignoring Traore in acres of space. He instead shoots straight at McCarthy. It surely won't matter though.

KEY STATS

