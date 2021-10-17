West Ham move into the top six of the Premier League table as Angelo Ogbonna’s header gives the Hammers a hard-fought 1-0 win over Everton.

It looked like neither side would break each other down in a war of attrition at Goodison Park, but Ogbonna rose highest to nod in a corner in the 74th minute to hand West Ham an important three points to bolster their hopes of a top six finish this season.

The result means West Ham leapfrog four clubs into sixth place. Everton, meanwhile, drop down into seventh also on 14 points.

West Ham had over 80 per cent possession in a sleepy opening to the game, but it was Everton who would have the best chance to take the lead just before the half-hour mark when Alex Iwobi failed to turn home Demarai Gray's low cross from point-blank range. He completely missed the ball and it rolled through his legs.

The visitors grew into the game as the half progressed and thought they took the lead five minutes later. Tomas Soucek tapped in a rebound from a driven strike by Jarrod Bowen, which was tipped into the Czech Republic international's path by Jordan Pickford, but he was standing in an offside position and it was subsequently ruled out.

Aside from Salomon Rondon narrowly flicking a header past the post in the 52nd minute, the second half was similarly slow to get going, but West Ham did eventually break the deadlock late on thanks to Ogbonna.

The Italian rose ahead of Godfrey and nodded into the far corner beyond Pickford for his first Premier League goal of the season.

Everton failed to really test Fabianski as they looked for an equaliser and it was West Ham who almost extended their lead two minutes from time through Jarrod Bowen, but his curled strike looking for the top corner was parried over the bar by Pickford.



