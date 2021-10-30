A pair of powerful Reece James finishes saw Chelsea past Newcastle at St James Park.

Chelsea dominated the ball, but had to wait until the last 25 minutes before it started to tell.

Callum Hudson-Odoi wriggled into space on the left wing and floated a cross to the back post. Matt Ritchie thought he had done enough to repel the danger, but James took the ball down, nudged it to his left and then hammered a half volley into the top corner.

The second was almost identical. After lovely work from Barkley in the middle he played the ball out to Reece James. His first shot was clocked but the ball bounced back to him and the finish with his right was sublime.

Newcastle had started brightly with a surging run down the left from Ryan Fraser, but he dragged his shot just wide.

After that, they barely saw the ball. The possession Chelsea enjoyed felt like it should have been more as Newcastle retreated deeper and deeper.

The first half was all Chelsea’s but Newcastle will be happy they managed to maintain parity for as long as they, frustrating Chelsea along the way.

Hakim Ziyech missed a glaring opportunity to put his side one up in the first half but shanked his effort over from six yards.

The Moroccan had a beautiful goal ruled out for offside too. A beautiful pas from Jorginho splits the Newcastle backline and the shot from Ziyech was even better, placed into the far top corner.

A rare start in place of the unwell Mason Mount should have resulted in a goal and he will be disappointed he didn’t make more of his chance. He was hooked with 30 minutes to play.

Ross Barkley, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who came on to replace him added just a little more bite in attack and Chelsea never looked likely to lose the ball for longer than a few moments.

Jorginho added the gloss with a cool penalty after Kai Havertz was clipped by Darlow in the box. The finish was assured even if the hop-skip-and-jump that has served him so well is softening slightly.

The win keeps Chelsea at the top of the table as the chasing Manchester City and Liverpool dropped points.

