Leeds United picked up their second Premier League victory of the season with a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Both sides struggled to find their rhythm in a frenetic but error-strewn first half. Daniel James had a shot cleared off the line for Leeds, while Teemu Pukki shot just wide at the other end.

The game burst into life in the second half, with three goals in four minutes. A header from Andrew Omobamidele cancelled out an excellent individual goal from Raphinha before a Rodrigo shot went through the hands of Tim Krul to restore the advantage for Leeds.

Norwich remain bottom of the table, while Leeds move out of the relegation zone and up to 17th place.

TALKING POINT - Can Leeds United stay up?

The sophomore slump is a film we’ve seen so many times in the Premier League. After impressing far and wide with their adventurous approach in 2020-21, Marcelo Bielsa’s team have struggled so far this season.

This was only their second victory in ten matches in 2021-22 and lifts them above Burnley and out of the relegation zone. They’ve got some testing fixtures in the post in November too, with a home game with Leicester next Saturday followed by trips to Spurs and Brighton, before facing Crystal Palace at home.

By then Patrick Bamford should have returned to bolster an attack that rattled in 62 goals last season but has only managed ten in ten so far in this one. Relocating that scoring touch of 2020-21 will be key to them pulling away from the relegation zone.

Raphinha of Leeds United scores Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH – Raphinha (Leeds United)

In a frenetic match Raphinha was an oasis of calm and composure. He was at the heart of all Leeds United’s best work and gave his team the lead with a classy individual effort early in the second half.

PLAYER RATINGS

Norwich City (3-5-2): Krul 5; Kabak 6, Hanley 6, Omobamidele 7; Aarons 6, Dowell 6, Normann 7, McLean 6, Rashica 5; Pukki 6, Sargent 6. Subs: Tzolis 6, Idah 6, Placheta 6

Leeds United (3-3-3-1): Meslier 6; Llorente 6, Struijk 6, Cooper 7; Shackleton 6, Phillips 6, Dallas 6; Raphinha 8, James 6, Harrison 7; Rodrigo 7. Subs: Drameh 6, Forshaw 6, Roberts 6

KEY MOMENTS

8’ CHANCE! Leeds cut Norwich right open. Harrison slides James through on goal. James goes wide around Krul, shoots, and Hanley gets back to clear it off the line.

12’ CLOSE! A cross from Rashica breaks to Pukki on the edge of the area. He has to hit the ball on the turn but it's a good strike, and whistles half a yard wide of the far post with Meslier beaten.

45’ CLOSE! From the corner the ball breaks to Normann on the edge, who sends a low half-volley searing just wide of the post with Meslier rooted.

56’ GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Leeds (Raphinha): It's looked like coming from him, and Leeds are in front. James switches a ball out to the right, where Raphinha is one on one with Omobamidele. Raphinha cuts in, faking to shoot once and then twice, before drilling a low shot through Krul and a mass of defenders to put Leeds ahead.

58’ GOAL! Norwich 1-1 Leeds United (Omobamidele): What a response! Norwich immediately win a corner. It's whipped in from the left and Omobamidele rises to glance it into the far corner from six yards out!

60’ GOAL! Norwich 1-2 Leeds (Rodrigo): Oh my, Leeds are back in front! Rodrigo picks the ball up 25 yards out, and unmarked. He hits a dipping low shot that goes through the hands of Krul and into the corner!

KEY STAT

Norwich City haven’t scored more than once in any of their last 28 Premier League matches. Only Wolves with 30 have a worse record in the history of top flight football in England.

