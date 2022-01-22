Manchester United went fourth in the Premier League after a dramatic late winner from Marcus Rashford gave them a 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

There was no suggestion of the drama that was to come, as it was a game of half-chances and only one save was forced of the two goalkeepers, with Alphonse Areola saving from Fred's left-footed drive on 49 minutes.

But with time running out, United burst forward and Rashford was on hand to slot home, with a tight VAR check ruling Edinson Cavani was onside in the buildup.

Both sides played some decent stuff, and United certainly looked better in terms of their attacking movement and fluidity, and their backline was more in tandem as they held firm for a rare clean sheet.

West Ham had their chances: Jarrod Bowen was a threat down the right and his lashed shot went into the side netting from a corner, while at the other end Cristiano Ronaldo thought he should have had a penalty after a challenge from Kurt Zouma.

Tomas Soucek's glancing header was flicked just wide after a brilliant Bowen delivery with three minutes to go, but the Hammers could only watch it drop agonisingly wide.

And whilst the game looked as if it was going to fizzle out into a draw a ball across the box from Cavani found substitute Rashford who gleefully tapped into an empty net.

TALKING POINT - SUPER SUBS DO THE TRICK AS RALF WRECKS HAMMERS

Wow.

Last-gasp drama as Manchester United snatched it; and the substitutions brought on by Rangnick won it for the Red Devils, as Cavani, Anthony Martial and Rashford linked up to steal an oh-so crucial three points in the quest for the top four.

Fans called for Donny van de Beek's introduction. but there seemed to be hope and dynamism brought by the trio's introductions. Rashford added pace and guile down the right to supplement Diogo Dalot's quality going forwards, whilst Martial made a nuisance of himself with Cavani to add numbers in the box and more bodies for the Hammers defence to worry about.

Substitutions have been such a scrutinised subject when it comes to United managers in recent months, but Rangnick showed his class and shrewdness here with the right calls, just in time.

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) tries to kick the ball as West Ham United's English defender Craig Dawson (L) dives to head the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Ham Unite

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY MAGUIRE, MANCHESTER UNITED

An assured return to the side for the captain, which should do his confidence a world of good.

He was decent aerially against a tough opponent in Michail Antonio, and he complemented and worked well alongside Raphael Varane, whose pace was handy when it came to chasing their Jamaican opponent down the channel.

Maguire was booked for a silly foul on Bowen, but stood his ground when isolated in one-on-one situations, and looked comfortable in possession as well.

He led by example performance-wise, and deserved this.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man Utd: De Gea 6, Dalot 7, Varane 7, Maguire 8*, Telles 6, McTominay 6, Fred 6, Fernandes 7, Greenwood 6, Ronaldo 6, Elanga 6 Subs: Cavani 7, Martial 6, Rashford 7.

West Ham: Areola 7, Coufal 6, Zouma 7, Dawson 7, Cresswell 6, Rice 7, Soucek 7, Bowen 7, Lanzini 6, Fornals 6, Antonio 6, Sub: Fredericks 6.

Marcus Rashford celebrates his goal for Manchester United against West Ham

KEY MOMENTS

22': DALOT! Good play again from United as Maguire penetrates West Ham's shape with a ball between the lines for Fernandes, and he feeds Ronaldo and then Elanga, and the cross from the left is met by Dalot at the back stick, but his header is wide of the mark.

49': GOOD SAVE! The ball breaks for Fred and he strikes with his left, and Areola makes the save.

54': SIDE NETTING! It's come out to Bowen on the edge of the area, and Bowen strikes for the near post, but slices it into the side netting.

87': SO CLOSE! Bowen's corner is flicked just wide by Soucek! What a chance!

90': GOOOOALLLLL!!!!! Manchester United win it! Marcus Rashford at the last!!!! The incisive breakaway, and Rashford slots home Cavani's pull back!

KEY STAT

