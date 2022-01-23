Liverpool extended their winning run over Crystal Palace to 10 games as Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out 3-1 winners at Selhurst Park on Sunday to close the gap to leaders Manchester City to nine points.

Palace let Liverpool dictate play in the early exchanges, which was eventually punished as Klopp’s side took an early lead with just seven minutes on the clock. Andrew Robertson’s corner was met by a bullet header at the near post by Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool then had their second in the 32nd minute, as Robertson’s diagonal ball into the box was finished well by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the volley to give the left-back his second assist.

Sloppiness at the back from Liverpool almost let Palace in at the end of the first half, but it was early on in the second period where the Eagles got a goal back courtesy of Odsonne Edouard.

A defence-splitting through ball from Jeffrey Schlupp found its way to Jean-Philippe Mateta, who chose to cut it back for Edouard, who scored an easy tap-in.

However, Liverpool were awarded a late penalty following a VAR check after Diogo Jota and Vicente Guaita collided in the box. Fabinho placed the resulting spot-kick into the corner to seal a first away league win since December 4 for the Reds.

TALKING POINT - Palace wasteful with key chances

Patrick Vieira will be perplexed at how his side did not get at least a point out of this game despite their lacklustre start. Liverpool took their foot of the gas at the end of the first half and early on in the second, allowing Palace back into the match, but clear-cut chances were not taken

The quality of Palace's chances is demonstrated by their expected goals (xG) output, which was at a value of 1.82 compared to 1.48 for Liverpool. Although Palace did not get the desired outcome this time, their performance in spells should give the team confidence that they can give anyone in the division a tough game.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson challenges Crystal Palace's Michael Olise for the ball Image credit: Getty Images

The left-back was outstanding, demonstrated by another two assists courtesy of his excellent deliveries into the box. That takes his tally for the season in the Premier League to eight in total, which leaves him behind only Liverpool team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah in the league leaderboards.

The 27-year-old was direct in his running down the left flank, and proved to be a key attacking outlet, giving Palace right-back Joel Ward a lot of problems. In total, Robertson made three key passes, one successful dribble and made a total of nine crosses.

PLAYER RATINGS

Crystal Palace: Guaita 6, Ward 6, Andersen 7, Guehi 6, Mitchell 5, Gallagher 6, Hughes 6, Schlupp 6, Olise 7, Mateta 7, Edouard 7. Subs: Eze 6, Ayew 6, Benteke 6.

Liverpool: Alisson 7, Robertson 8, Van Dijk 7, Matip 6, Alexander-Arnold 6, Jones 7, Fabinho 7, Henderson 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Firmino 7, Jota 7. Subs: Gomez 6, Milner 6, Minamino 6.

KEY MOMENTS

7’ - GOAL! Palace 0-1 Liverpool (Virgil van Dijk): The visitors score from a corner, and it's that man Virgil van Dijk! Robertson gets the assist as his delivery from the left is headed in superbly at the near post by the Dutchman after he made the run from deep to lose his man Joachim Andersen. Fantastic start for Klopp's side!

32’ - GOAL! Palace 0-2 Liverpoo (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain): Andy Robertson has another assist, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has a goal! The left-back advances up the pitch again and has a lot of space to work with. He then opts to put in a diagonal ball towards Chamberlain at the far-post, which he does well to chest down before finishing it well into the bottom left-hand corner to double Liverpool's advantage.

39’ - HUGE CHANCE AND BIG SAVE! Joel Matip is caught out and his square pass along the back line is intercepted by an on-rushing Michael Olise for Palace. He takes a couple of touches into the penalty area before firing a low shot towards Alisson's near post, but the Liverpool goalkeeper makes a crucial save!

55’ - GOAL! Palace 1-2 Liverpool (Odsonne Edouard): Crystal Palace are finally on the scoresheet! Jeffrey Schlupp plays a defence splitting through ball to Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Odsonne Edouard is alongside him. Mateta chooses not to be selfish and plays his team-mate in, who scores with an easy tap-in! Game on!

85' - VAR... PENALTY! Jota collides with Guaita in the box, and Kevin Friend is receiving a VAR check. There is a coming together, but it seems that Jota runs into Guaita, not the other way around... Kevin Friend awards the spot kick, after checking the monitor.

88' - GOAL! Palace 1-3 Liverpool (Fabinho): Fabinho scores the spot-kick emphatically to seal the win for Liverpool, despite the penalty being dubious to say the least.

KEY STATS

There have been four instances of two French players combining for a goal in the Premier League this season, with all four being by Crystal Palace: Olise > Edouard (v Arsenal), Edouard > Mateta (v Norwich), Olise > Edouard (v West Ham) and Mateta > Edouard (v Liverpool).

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have now made the joint-most assists by defenders in the Premier League since the start of 2017-18, with only Kevin De Bruyne (52) making more overall.

