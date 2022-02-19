Harry Kane showed Manchester City just what he can offer after blowing the title race open by leading Tottenham to a stunning 3-2 victory at Etihad Stadium.

The England striker, who was heavily linked with a big-money move to the champions in the summer, capped an inspired individual display with a second-half double.

Ad

Kane nodded in five minutes into injury time after substitute Riyad Mahrez had levelled from the spot just moments earlier following a VAR intervention.

Champions League UEFA rejects Man City appeal over Walker red card 9 HOURS AGO

It was an incredible finale and fitting that the Tottenham forward had the final say. Indeed, Kane was also involved in the visitors’ early opener when his sublime pass set Son Heung-Min free to square for Dejan Kulusevski to mark his first start for the club with a goal.

City were largely dominant despite the setback and levelled just past the half hour when Hugo Lloris failed to hang on to Raheem Sterling’s cross, allowing Ilkay Gundogan to fire home.

Pep Guardiola’s side continued to probe and dominate but struggled to create clear-cut opening in the second period as Spurs’ rearguard action paid dividends.

Kane then stunned the home support when he fired in Son’s cross just prior to the hour and was only denied a sensational third when VAR intervened to rule a 74th minute strike out for offside in the build up.

City thought they had rescued it through Mahrez's 10th goal in his last 10 club appearances two minutes into added time but Kane wasn't to be denied as he sent the away support into raptures right at the death.

The result leaves the Citizens six points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table having played a game more than the Merseysiders.

It also means Spurs avoid a fourth straight league defeat and move up to seventh, just four points off fourth-placed Manchester United having played two games fewer.

Antonio Conte’s men will now look to build on the success when they visit Burnley on Wednesday while City travel to Everton next Saturday.

Talking Point

Kane ignites title race and battle for fourth. You couldn’t script it, could you? The summer saga that saw Kane miss out on a move to the Etihad was a clear sub-plot to this but given Spurs’ recent form and City’s imperious charge few would have given much credence to the 28-year-old writing the headlines in terms of ‘what Pep could have had.’

But it is indeed the case. Kane was sublime throughout, almost as if he did have a point to prove. Whether that leads to any potential transfer being revisited come the end of the season remains to be seen, but it certainly has significant implications for both teams.

City haven’t really looked like needing that striking focal point and took their tally to the season to 100 goals in all competitions in just 38 games. However, they did struggle to make the most of their dominance in this encounter and a first league loss since October has certainly heightened Liverpool’s interest at the summit.

As for Spurs, it has kick-started their top-four push after a run of morale-sapping defeats and suggested unrest from the coach himself. This could well be a springboard to a strong finish and with the race for fourth spot rather tight and congested, an in-form Kane could well be key to the outcome.

Man of the match

Harry Kane (Tottenham). The England striker dropped deep and was key to Tottenham’s game-plan to expose City’s high defensive line on the break. His exquisite pass led to the opener and he showcased his range throughout the match before his ability to poach goals inside the penalty area proved decisive.

Player Ratings

MAN CITY: Ederson 7, Walker 6, Dias 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 8, Rodri 7, Gundogan 7, Bernardo Silva 7, De Bruyne 6, Sterling 6, Foden 6. Subs: Mahrez 7.

SPURS: Lloris 7, Sessegnon 8, Emerson Royal 8, Romero 8, Dier 8, Davies 8, Hojbjerg 8, Bentancur 7, Kulusevski 8, Son 9, Kane 9. Subs: Doherty n/a, Lucas Moura n/a, Sanchez n/a

Key moments

4’ – GOAL! – Man City 0-1 Tottenham. City are caught cold by a lightning break. Kane spins a wonderful first-time ball in-behind to set Son free down the left. The South Korean races in on Edersen and then unselfishly squares it for Dejan Kulusevski to roll into an empty net.

22’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! Sterling wreaks havoc on the left and when the ball drops for Gundogan in the area he's unfortunate to sees a cute effort clip the far post and fly wide. City keep the pressure on and Cancelo whistles a shot from distance just off target.

33’ – GOAL! – Man City 1-1 Tottenham. Lloris can't hang on to Sterling's whipped cross from the left and Gundogan bangs the loose ball into the back of the net.

59’ – GOAL! – Man City 1-2 Tottenham. It had to be him, didn't it? Son waits for Kane's run from deep and picks him out with a fine cross from the left that the forward flashes beyond Ederson.

64’ – TOTTENHAM CHANCE! Kane takes Son's pass in his stride but sees his low effort from close-in brilliantly kept out by Ederson.

66’ – MAN CITY CHANCE! Gundogan turns into space 22 yards out and unleashes a curling shot towards the top corner that Lloris somehow claws away after flinging himself to his left.

90+2’ – GOAL! – Man City 2-2 Tottenham. Mahrez steps up and lashes a spot kick into the top corner. The penalty was awarded for hand ball from Romero after VAR had intervened.

90+5’ – GOAL! – Man City 2-3 Tottenham. It's Kane again! He rises well to nod home a right-wing cross to surely win it! This is incredible.

Key Stats

Tottenham’s second of the night was the 36th goal that Son & Kane have combined for in the PL - a joint record, with Lampard/Drogba.

Spurs secured their first league double over the reigning top-flight champions since 1986-87, when they beat Liverpool 1-0 home and away.

Tottenham are only the fourth side ever to complete a league double over a side managed by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, after Chelsea (2016-17), Manchester United (2019-20) and Wolves (2019-20).

Kane’s winner for Tottenham, timed at 94:25, was the latest winning goal scored against Manchester City in the Premier League since Michael Owen for Manchester United in September 2009 (95:27).

Premier League Spurs rejected four bids for Kane, says Guardiola 11 HOURS AGO