Players from all 20 Premier League clubs will continue to take the knee before matches in the upcoming season to highlight their opposition to racism.

The Premier League said they "support wholeheartedly" the decision that has been made.

A 'No Room For Racism' sleeve badge will also be worn by players and match officials on their shirts.

Premier League Kane plans return to Spurs training this week - reports 5 HOURS AGO

In a joint statement, Premier League players said: “We feel now, more than ever, it is important for us to continue to take the knee as a symbol of our unity against all forms of racism."

Christian Benteke takes a knee Image credit: Getty Images

The opening game of the 2021/2022 season sees newly promoted Brentford at home to Arsenal on August 13th.

Brentford, who were promoted after winning the Championship play-off final, stopped taking the knee in February, stating it was no longer having an impact.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “The Premier League, our clubs, players and match officials have a long-standing commitment to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.

"Following our club captains’ meeting, that collective commitment was reaffirmed and the Premier League will continue to support the players’ strong voice on this important issue.

“Racism in any form is unacceptable and No Room For Racism makes our zero-tolerance stance clear. The Premier League will continue to work with our clubs, players and football partners to bring about tangible change to remove inequality from our game.”

Team GB take a knee ahead of Rugby 7s match against Canada

England players were booed by sections of fans when taking the knee in friendlies but continued with the anti-racism gesture through their run to the Euro 2020 final with manager Gareth Southgate praised for attempting to educate supporters about taking the knee.

Premier League 'It feels amazing to be back' - Jimenez delighted with return after skull fracture 6 HOURS AGO