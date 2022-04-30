Burnley gave themselves a strong chance of staying up for at least another season as they defeated another relegation-threatened side, Watford, 2-1.

The Lancashire side went behind after just eight minutes when James Tarkowski scored an own goal, but two late goals in four minutes gave Burnley the win.

Ad

Midfielder Jack Cork equalised on 83 minutes, and Josh Brownhill scored the winner on 86 minutes.

Premier League Klopp delighted as Liverpool overcome 'most difficult of circumstances' to beat Newcastle 3 HOURS AGO

The victory sees Burnley in 16th, five clear of Everton in 18th. Watford are now 12 points off Leeds United in 17th, who play Manchester City in the evening game

Norwich City suffered another loss to confirm their relegation to the Championship as Aston Villa ran out 2-0 winners at Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring a few minutes before the end of the first half, before Danny Ings popped up in injury time to make the points secure.

The three points for Villa leaves them in 13th, tied with Brentford and then Southampton, on 40 points.

Brighton and Wolves are both unconcerned with relegation fears at this point in the season, and finished the day in ninth and eighth respectively.

It was Brighton who took the honours on Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 away win. Goals came from Alexis Mac Allister who scored first from the spot on 42 minutes before Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma scored towards the end of the game.

In the day’s early kick-off, Newcastle United suffered a rare 2022 defeat as Liverpool grabbed a 1-0 win at St James’ Park for Liverpool, as they moved - at least temporarily - into top spot ahead of Manchester City.

Premier League Keita grabs crucial goal to give Liverpool victory over Newcastle 6 HOURS AGO