Joshua King's hat-trick led Watford to a 5-2 victory at Everton in the match of the day in the Premier League.

Everton twice took the lead through Tom Davies and Richarlison, less than two minutes after coming off the bench, but King's goal got the Hornets level at the break and then, after Juraj Kucka got their second equaliser in the 78th minute, the Norwegian international scored two more to ensure the points headed south.

A fine Emmanuel Dennis goal put gloss on the scoreline for Claudio Ranieri's side who conceded five against Liverpool last week but dished up the same to the other Merseyside side today.

Premier League Klopp seethes at Newcastle takeover, Brazil and Southgate in angry Liverpool press conference 15/10/2021 AT 10:51

The win lifts Watford up to 14th, while Everton could slip down from eighth if there is a winner in the match between Brentford and Leicester on Sunday.

King was fabulously forthright speaking after the game about how it meant more performing so well at Goodison Park after a disappointing loan spell there last season.

"I didn't get given a chance [and] I did wake up today with a feeling," King said.

"Obviously I was here but I didn't feel I was given a chance to play football and every time someone doubts you and doesn't believe in you feel you've got to prove a point.

"I know it's not personal but I woke up today and said to myself 'I need to be on my a game today'.

"I didn't expect a hat-trick to be honest but I'll take it."

Elsewhere, Callum Wilson's remarkable overhead kick saw Newcastle grab a point at Crystal Palace in the first game following manager Steve Bruce's departure from the club. After a goalless first half at Selhurst Park, Christian Benteke put the Eagles in front with a header and had the ball in the net again in the closing stages, but saw it ruled out by VAR.

Newcastle creep a point away from Norwich, but stay 19th with four points. Crystal Palace, who now have six draws from nine games, are in 15th spot. After two games in which they were denied victory conceding injury time goals, Patrick Vieira will have been distraught to see the referee overturn what would have been the winning goal with time running out.

Wilson was matter of face about his stunning equaliser after the match.

"Sometime they come so high so it was an instinctive finish," the former Bournemouth striker said. "I was glad it found the back of the net."

An injury-time penalty from Rodrigo saw Leeds salvage a point at home to Wolves after Hwang Hee-Chan had put the visitors in front.

Marcelo Bielsa praised the impact of young substitute Joe Gelhardt who was brought down for the spot kick.

"In the initial minutes when he came on it was difficult for him to get the ball," Bielsa told Sky Sports.

"In the [last] 15 minutes he was causing danger constantly. Not only the penalty but a few occasions he could have scored."

Leeds, who are sweating on an injury update on Ralphina, remain fourth bottom, while Wolves sneak into the top half of the table for this evening.

Lastly at Southampton, Maxwel Cornet netted twice for Burnley sandwiching goals from Valentino Livramento and Armando Broja for the Saints.

Burnley, still without a win, stay third-bottom above Newcastle on goal difference, two points below Southampton.

Earlier, Chelsea destroyed Norwich 7-0 at Stamford Bridge with Mason Mount scoring his first hat-trick in professional football.

Currently, fourth-place Brighton face Manchester City, in third spot, at the Amex Stadium the Saturday evening match.

Sunday sees Brentford host Leicester, as well as what promises to be two fiercely competitive derbies between West Ham and Tottenham and the M62 derby between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Football Southgate’s decisions and Ranieri’s appointment break the actual internet – The Warm-Up 05/10/2021 AT 07:37